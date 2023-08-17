NZSki guilty and convicted over 2019 death of skier at Coronet Peak

NZSki has been convicted over the death of Queenstown woman Anita Graf who died in a skiing accident at Coronet Peak in 2019.

Queenstown ski field operator NZSki has been found guilty and convicted over the death of skier Anita Graf-Russell at Coronet Peak in 2019.

The company denied a WorkSafe charge that it had not taken “reasonably practicable” steps to ensure the mountain was without risks to the health and safety of any person, leading to Graf-Russell’s death.

A hearing was held in the Queenstown District Court, in April.

In a decision released on Wednesday Judge Geoff Rea found the company had not identified the risk of a deer fence and post, which Graf-Russell skied into causing extensive injuries, which led to her death.

It was a beautiful morning at Coronet Peak the day Anita Graf-Russell died, Judge Rea said in his decision.

Graf-Russell, 60, a former ski instructor, was skiing with friends on the morning of September 21, 2019.

Graf-Russell was on Sugar’s Run, a run designated for advanced skiers, with a fenced reservoir at the bottom.

The correct way to finish off skiing Sugar’s Run was to make a right-hand turn and ski along a groomed area parallel with the deer fence.

Some of the deer fence posts at the base of the run were padded as a safety precaution, but others were not padded and none of the wire between any of the posts had any padding.

Graf-Russell was seen skiing down the run but instead of completing the right-hand turn she skied into one of the deer fence posts and collapsed.

Medical assistance, including a doctor, arrived reasonably quickly and found her in a state of unconsciousness.

She was given medical attention including CPR but died at the scene.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown woman Anita Graf-Russell was a former ski instructor.

During the Worksafe investigation following Graf-Russell’s death a 2014 document detailing a lack of padding at the reservoir was found by investigators.

It was written by then ski patroller Ashley Stewart and said there were “28 fence posts, metal deer fencing and strainers very likely to be skied into at high speed.

“Several serious harm injuries have occurred already. Many near misses,” it said.

Judge Rea said that during a 2020 interview with the investigators NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said he had a “WTF” moment when the document was discovered.

He had not been made aware of the report earlier, and it was retrieved from a personal computer.

Anderson believed it went to a ski area manager at the time it was written, but only 10 of the 28 posts were padded as a result.

Supplied/Stuff NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson has a “WTF” moment when a 2014 safety report was located.

If a recommendation to provide further padding had been passed on to the Board of Directors at the time it would certainly have been approved, Anderson told investigators.

“It is accepted in this interview that the company was put on notice of serious safety issues concerning the deer fence, and it was not dealt with in such a way that an overall adequate risk assessment of the deer fence could be undertaken,” Judge Rea’s finding said.

Anderson also said during the interview that some ski patrollers had found themselves “on” that fence during patrol run checks.

Judge Rea said there was no evidence that any adequate risk management of the deer fence had taken place since 2014.

He was satisfied that NZSki should have conducted an adequate risk assessment to identify the hazards and risks associated with the deer fence on Sugar’s Run ski trail and did not.

Worksafe also claimed NZSki had failed to instal safety catch net fencing along the full length of the turn at the bottom of Sugar Run’s ski trail, but this was not proven, the judge said.

It was impossible to rule out that Graf-Russell had a medical event prior to the crash, but that had nothing to do with the risk she faced, he said.

Also, he noted the use of CPR did not cause her death. It was caused by internal injuries.

NZSki was convicted of the charge and would be sentenced at a later date.