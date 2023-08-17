Runaway truck driver charged over death of pedestrian Connor Latty

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash, involving a runaway truck and a pedestrian.

Police have charged the driver of a runaway truck, after the death of Connor Harley Latty.

Latty died when he was hit by a truck on Police St in Dunedin about 8am on March 17.

The 20-year-old was walking to his work at Repco – just two blocks away – when the incident happened.

The 65-year-old driver of the truck was charged with driving dangerously causing death.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The truck hit multiple vehicles and fatally struck a pedestrian.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court next Thursday.

The truck, owned by company Parks, was parked outside an automotive shop on Carroll St, when it rolled backwards.

It is understood the driver chased the truck and trailer as it took off down the sloped street.

Without a driver, the runaway vehicle crossed several major roads, including Princes St and the northbound lanes of State Highway 1 during the morning’s peak traffic period.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The incident happened in March this year.

Its path of destruction included hitting Latty, and damaging four vehicles, and it came to a stop near Repco.

Parks general manager Stuart Gerring issued a statement after the crash: “On behalf of Parks, I extend our very sincere condolences to the family and friends of the pedestrian, who died in the accident.”

Latty was remembered by his Dunedin branch manager, Gary Cole, as a “polite young man with a great smile who was keen to succeed”.