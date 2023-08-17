The Dotcoms are hiring, promising employees use of Mercedes and 'safety from global turmoil'

Kim Dotcom and wife Liz are seeking security, technology and household staff at their remote Glenorchy home.

The Dotcom family is undertaking a mega staff recruitment at their remote $15 million home promising use of their Mercedes cars and safety from global turmoil to successful applications.

Tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has posted a list of seven available jobs on X (formerly known as Twitter) including security and household positions.

He said any one of the roles based at the family’s Glenorchy home could be “the best job you’ll ever have”.

“Come work for us in the most beautiful part of the world in New Zealand, [10 minutes] from where Lord of the Rings was filmed. Be safe from increasing global turmoil,” he said​.

Accomodation, Starlink Internet and “a bunch of Mercedes staff cars” were included in the employment packages.

Dotcom told Stuff it was difficult to find good New Zealand employees in a tight labour market, and he was keen to employee overseas people under the working holiday visa scheme, which allowed more flexibility.

“It’s difficult to hunt for long term staff in my situation, facing potential extradition.

“Plus we may soon have a National government again and [I] expect that this will come with renewed harassment against my family. It was relatively quiet under Labour,” he said.

In 2012 armed police stormed Dotcom’s rented Auckland mansion by helicopter at dawn, at the behest of the FBI, alleging he was part of a “mega conspiracy” over the Megaupload website.

He was still embroiled in an extradition process with the US Supreme Court.

Twitter/Stuff Liz Dotcom assisting with advertisements for staff in a Twitter post in 2022.

The advertised jobs included close protection security with counter surveillance experience.

“DO NOT apply for this job if you are from a 5 Eyes country,” he noted.

He was also after a live-streaming producer, who needs to be a “tech genius”.

“I will start streaming on X when Elon is launching a robust live-streaming service,” he said.

Other roles available were as a personal chef, personal assistant, housekeeper, nanny and gardener.

Eligible overseas applicants were urged to apply for working holiday visas to work for a trial period.

“If you pass the trial our immigration consultant can assist you with an application for a long term work visa,” he said.

It was not the first time Kim and wife Liz Dotcom have put a call out for staff on social media.

In July 2022 they advertised for a personal assistant, a housekeeper and a chef in the lead up to the birth of their son Kash. Kim Dotcom has five older children.

Dotcom said he hired some people last year under the working holiday visa scheme.

The family needed less staff in winter compared to summer, he said.