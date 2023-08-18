Young father's death investigated by police, assault charge laid

Police have charged a person with assault after the death of Brodie Ruatara in Taupō.

A person has been charged with assault after the death of a young father and keen hunter.

Brodie Ruatara, 24, died on August 13 after an incident in Taupō.

On Friday, police revealed a person had been charged with assault as part of an investigation into Ruatara’s death.

The accused was due to appear in Rotorua District Court on Friday, the spokesperson said.

“While the investigation is ongoing we’re limited as to what detail we can provide.”

Do you know more? Email: blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz with any information.

A funeral notice said Ruatara “passed suddenly and too soon”.

He was his parents’ “wild child” and a father to a young girl, the notice said.

Tributes online remember Ruatara as a keen hunter, and former polocrosse player.

“You left us with the most outrageous memories that we will never forget,” one person wrote.

Ruatara’s family has been approached for comment.