Mama Hooch rapists to be sentenced and face their victims today

When Jane (not her real name) walks into a Christchurch courtroom on Thursday, her heart will be pounding.

The 23-year-old is terrified of coming face-to-face with the Mama Hooch rapists, particularly the man who drugged and sexually assaulted her and her friend more than five years ago.

But Jane is encouraged by the fact she won’t be alone in confronting Danny and Roberto Jaz when they appear for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court.

Eight women are expected to read victim impact statements during the hearing where the brothers will finally learn their fate.

Earlier this year, in one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind, the men, aged 40 and 38, were convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks.

Between them, the pair sexually assaulted 18 patrons of Mama Hooch, the now infamous central city bar their father owned, along with the nearby Italian restaurant Venuti. They planned who they could target in a secret Whatsapp group and often drugged their victims.

Rape, the most serious charge the Jaz brothers were convicted of, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.

The hearing is set down for two days, but may only last one.

Jane and her friend Lisa were socialising at Mama Hooch in 2018 when Roberto Jaz invited them for an after-hours drink at nearby Venuti, where he worked as a chef.

When they got there, Jaz poured a white powder on a bench and repeatedly assured the then 18-year-old friends it was MDMA (also known as ecstasy) – a drug they’d taken in small doses earlier that night while celebrating one of their birthdays.

But within seconds of snorting it, the teenagers couldn’t walk, lost control of their senses and felt like they were underwater. Jaz then sexually assaulted them. It’s thought the powder he gave them was laced with a substance that wasn’t MDMA.

The sex attack sparked a massive police investigation, dubbed Operation Sinatra, which unearthed dozens of other complainants and ultimately exposed the Jaz brothers’ offending. Danny Jaz, a father of two, was Mama Hooch’s bar manager.

Jane, along with dozens of other victims like her, was shielded from the brothers by screens as she gave evidence during their two-month trial earlier this year.

During Thursday’s sentencing, she’ll come face to face with them both as she recounts the profound impact Roberto’s offending has had on her life.

Jane says she contemplated not saying anything at the hearing, but “I’m afraid that if I don’t, I’ll regret it”.

“It will bring back a lot of vulnerability having to explain how it’s impacted me. It’s just very confronting.”

She plans to detail how she’s lost friends, felt isolated and found it hard to trust people since the attack.

“At times I’ve blamed myself because I was the one who knew him, and [Lisa] trusted me.”

The ordeal has brought her and Lisa closer together, and she’s glad the case has sparked conversations about consent that might prevent other women from becoming victims.

Jane believes the Jaz brothers – who’ve been described as “arrogant” and “entitled” by the presiding judge – are deluded and still think they have done nothing wrong. She doesn’t expect either to ever apologise for the crimes they’ve committed.

“They are so full of themselves, I don’t think they will give anyone the satisfaction of showing any remorse.”

She wants the brothers to know the public is disgusted by their crimes and that they will forever be judged by them.

“I’m looking forward to closing the door on the court process and moving on with my life.”

Danny and Roberto Jaz (formerly Jazevski) moved to Auckland from Australia with their family in 2001. The family relocated to Christchurch two years later and opened Italian restaurant Portofino. After Portofino was written off by the earthquakes, they set up Venuti in 2013 and then Mama Hooch in 2015.

From 2015 to late 2018, Danny attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets at Mama Hooch late at night, where he forced himself upon them. Roberto sexually assaulted five women – filming one of them while he raped her at Venuti.

After they were arrested, the pair’s father, Michael Jaz, accused police of corruption, alleging they’d forced women to fabricate evidence against his sons.

He left New Zealand in 2020 about the time Mama Hooch was sold and has not returned since.

Venuti has been closed since an application to renew its liquor licence was rejected in February.

