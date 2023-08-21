Facebook taxi driver on trial for rape

A man who offered an informal ride-share service via Facebook is on trial after a woman alleged he raped her.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before a jury in the Dunedin District Court on Monday morning.

The man, who was charged with indecent assault, kidnapping, two of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and rape, denied all the allegations.

The Crown’s case was that on February 7, 2021, the victim was out in Dunedin’s CBD when she and her friend had an early morning meal at McDonald's.

She requested a ride home via a Facebook group offering an unregistered taxi service, with the accused picked the pair up from the George St location.

The driver dropped her friend off at her home not far from the Dunedin CBD, before driving to Mosgiel to drop her off at home.

123RF The man would offer rides over Facebook in exchange for cash.

But during that journey the man started touching her, including on her bare thighs, the court heard.

She told him to stop, but he continued to touched her with each touch going higher up her leg.

He later pulled over, telling her he needed to get something from his boot, but instead returned and advance upon her.

That include trying to sexually violate her with his finger, as he tried to remove her underwear, while the woman was unable to open the locked door of the vehicle.

The man, it was alleged, also grabbed her neck and told her to go to the back seat.

Scared she went to the back seat and tried to escape, but the doors were locked and the man moved on top of her and penetrated her with his finger, telling her ‘’it will be ok’’.

The man had his hand around her throat, and she struggled to breathe. The man later raped her, and she told him she needed to go to the toilet: ‘’shut the f... up’’, he said.

She kept asking him that she needed the toilet and he eventually unlocked the door, where she ran away and hid in some bushes.

When he left the scene, she went to the petrol station and asked an attendant if she could get her phone, which had run out of battery, charged. She was later picked-up by a Good Samaritan and dropped at home.

The court she went to police the next day, and identified the driver and his vehicle.

That driver told police he provided rides for people, and had picked-up two young women. But he denied any of the charges, saying the woman had repeatedly put her legs on the dashboard, and he had pushed them off.

Her direction had led him to a dead-end street, and when he asked for payment she ran away.

The trial, which is before Judge David Robinson, is set down for five days.