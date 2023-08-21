Fast and Furious Dunedin: Speeding drivers nabbed

Police clocked multiple drivers speeding over the weekend, including one 64km over the legal limit.

Drivers behaving badly kept police busy in Dunedin over the weekend.

Police spotted one person hanging out a car window on Princes st, before fleeing from police on Friday around 11.30pm.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed on King Edward St, outside the Kensington Tavern, where it caused extensive damage to the vehicle and a parked vehicle, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger ran-off, but were picked-up by police a short distance away, he said.

The parents of both teens were informed, and a blood sample was taken from the driver.

The matter would be followed-up by Youth Aid.

Bond said the car had been spotted driving up to 100kmh in the 50kmh area, as well as passing cars on the wrong side of the road, shortly before the crash.

That same night police were monitoring speed and driving behaviour on the Caversham Motorway, including a 22-year-old driver clocked at 137kmh in the 80kmh area.

His licence was suspended, and he was summonsed to appear in court.

And in the same area, police recorded a 30-year-old male driving at 138kmh on Sunday about 12.45am.

Less than half an hour later, a 34-year-old male was checked at 144kmh, also in the same area.

Both men had their licence suspended for 28 days, and were also ‘’off to court’’.

Bond said the high speed levels were completely ‘’unnecessary’’.

‘’It is a disaster waiting to happen.’’

A blue or purple Toyota Corolla sped past a police patrol car at 115kmh, in a 60kmh area of Cumberland St on Sunday about 2.45am.

About 40 minutes later a different vehicle, a black Ford Territory, was recorded speeding at 180kmh and sped through a red light in the same area, police said.

A pursuit was abandoned. Anyone with information about both vehicles were urged to contact police, Bond said.

A 21-year-old driver of an Audi, which had a smashed front windscreen and no licence plates, was spiked on Butts Rd, Logan Park on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a rear tyre being deflated, the driver continued to drive along the footpath, and took off from police on Dundas St, after officers abandoned their pursuit.

The car was later located on Blueskin Rd, and the driver arrested, police said.

Some cannabis, drug paraphernalia, pills and a single bullet were also found in the vehicle, Bond said.

The man faced a raft of driving-related charges, and appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

He was also a suspect in around five other fleeing driver incidents around the city, Bond said.

In a non-vehicle related matter, police were called to Lock St address, in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine, where a woman has illegally entered the property and was told to leave by the residents on Sunday afternoon.

The woman became violent, trying to punch and kick them before throwing a vacuum and a clotheshorse as she left, Bond said. A gnome was also damaged.