Road rage mix-up: Man pleads guilty to the manslaughter of Grant Jopson

An argument over an earlier road rage incident ended with a violent altercation between neighbours of a small Dunedin village, ending in the death of Grant Jopson.

The offender was initially charged with murder after 52-year-old Jopson died from stab wounds following the attack on October 15, 2022.

But in the High Court of Dunedin on Monday morning the 20-year-old, who has interim name suppression, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter.

The police summary of facts said the offender lived at the small village of Momona, near Dunedin Airport, as did Jopson.

In the days before the incident the offender was involved in a road rage incident near Mosgiel, and mistakenly believed Jopson’s son was the driver of the other vehicle.

On October 15, about noon, Jopson’s partner was walking a dog past the offender’s house when he yelled at her about the road rage incident, including a threatening message to her son.

Despite her saying her son was not involved, he told her to “f... off”, and she left upset.

Grant Jopson died after a stabbing on Miller Rd, near Dunedin Airport.

She returned home and told her 22-year-old son, who in turn told Jopson.

“Right, I am going to sort this out,” Jopson said, as he went with his son to the man’s house to confront him.

The offender was cutting a hedge at the property when he saw the pair approach, and ran to get a 20cm knife from the kitchen.

At his front door he held the knife in his right hand, as a heated argument ensued between the parties.

Jopson told the man he had it wrong, his son was not involved and that the man should put the knife down.

The summary said the offender backed-up during the verbal altercation to a corner of the house, and was followed by Jopson and his son.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Forensics were at the scene after the incident.

But as he did so he continued to wave the knife in front of him, while Jopson picked-up an aluminium broom and held it in front of the man, who made a few stabbing motions with the knife.

Jopson moved towards the victim and swung the broom several times, hitting the man and causing the head of the broom to come off.

The man continued to swing the knife, as Jopson’s son throw a terracotta pot at him, which hit him and broke.

The man continued to back up on the property, and once cornered swung the knife wildly.

Jopson, who no longer was armed with the damaged broom, was stabbed in the stomach by one of the man’s lunges.

Clutching his stomach, Jopson left the section and collapsed on a grass area, saying: “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, it hurts.”

The offender rang 111 and requested an ambulance. He told the operator he had been hit with a broom, and had stabbed the victim as there was nowhere else to go.

“I didn’t know what else to f...ing do.”

Jopson died in Dunedin Hospital.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A tarpaulin was placed over the crime scene.

An autopsy found he had been stabbed 10cm to 13cm deep in his abdomen, into abdominal cavity where the knife partially cut a vein.

The accused admitted to police he stabbed Jopson once, after he was attacked by him holding a broom, while the victim’s son had thrown a pot at him.

The man told police he had warned Jopson to stand back, or he would stab him. “I warned them.”

At a later police interview he said he got the knife because he heard the victim say: “You better run c..., we’re coming, I’m going to get you.”

He said he grabbed the knife to scare them off, and told them repeatedly he didn’t want to hurt them.

The man said he went outside his house because he was scared the men would hurt his dog and cats.

He told police he was terrified they would hurt him, and he was acting in self-defence.

The man was remanded on bail, to be sentenced on October 20.