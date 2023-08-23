'The system is f.....': Immigration staff say bosses knew visa system didn't work, and ignored it

Immigration NZ, headquartered in MBIE’s Wellington offices, are under-fire for the management of work visas.

Immigration New Zealand staff have been warning their managers for a year that the under-fire Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) system has major flaws and is a recipe for migrant exploitation - but were ignored.

Concerned INZ staff say employers are being allowed to bring in migrants without any paperwork or financial checks, even when immigration officers fear jobs may be fake, paid for with illegal premiums, or the migrants will be exploited.

Instead, they say, they’ve been told to focus on faster processing times.

“Senior managers aren’t being honest about how shit the AEWV system is,” said one INZ staffer. “It is completely f...... We know it is f....., and we’ve been telling upper management for 12 months it is f.....

“Now what we have is thousands of migrants exploited and potentially thousands of businesses that shouldn’t have got accreditation.”

The AEWV system was introduced last May with the goal of streamlining and speeding up the work visa system by inviting employers wanting to hire overseas staff to apply for accreditation.

Critics say it’s caused a boom in migrant exploitation, with migrants paying up to $30,000 in illegal premiums for jobs that are often non-existent.

It’s under urgent review at the directive of immigration minister Andrew Little, prompted by cases such as the discovery, reported by Newshub, of 115 Indian and Bangladeshi migrants crammed into six houses who had found no jobs when they arrived.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Wood, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage. Video first published August 21 2022.

Stuff understands INZ have set up two specific inquiries - one on the Indian and Bangladeshi workers, and the other on the treatment of Chinese and Malaysian construction workers, an issue Stuff has repeatedly written about.

An instruction from Alison McDonald, MBIE’s deputy secretary, immigration, told staff to skip checks on almost all applications under the scheme - and Stuff has been told only two employers, from 27,894 applicants, have been declined accreditation under the system.

Visas under the scheme have been approved at an average of 96 per cent.

McDonald’s instruction told immigration staff to do no verification work on low-risk and medium-risk applications. On high-risk applications, staff were told to do ‘quick’ verification - understood to be reading documents and performing a Google search - and only step up to further checks after receiving permission from a ‘technical advisor’.

“There was not any appetite for declining accreditations... we had to approve them, and it became a tick box exercise,” says one staff member.

Know more? steve.kilgallon@stuff.co.nz

“There is pressure to make fast decisions and not address the risks. Were told risks would be dealt with later. Nobody was happy about it, nobody felt comfortable about the risks we were creating. Senior management pushed it through.”

On Friday, McDonald sent a note to staff saying she “fully supported” the minister’s decision to commission an independent review.

She said it would “allow us to further refine” the scheme, and “adjust settings to better prevent migrant exploitation”.

One source said: “She told us to keep doing a good job. That cracks me up: we’re not doing a good job, we know what we are doing is s....”

The other said: “INZ openly knows that this is the golden time to get a work visa into New Zealand - because we are not looking. There are plenty more stories we are seeing that have not been made public.”

Stuff first reported on the growing issue in April, detailing the case of Bao Guo, a Chinese construction worker who could only afford to eat only instant noodles after being dismissed after just a few days’ work. A reader, Aaron Davidson, gave Guo a job.

In June, Stuff reported that 45 Chinese workers were being represented by one advocate, May Moncur, including Liao, who said: “Sometimes, we think it would be better to jump into the sea.”

David White/Stuff Bao Guo was given a job by Superior Doors boss Aaron Davidson, left, after he read of his plight.

INZ general manager Richard Owen told Stuff then that the rort was “number one on my list” and would be dealt to “with a firm hand”.

Other media have reported on exploitation amongst Indian, Bangladeshi, Nepali and South American migrants.

Sources said the new system had three gateways - employer accreditation, a job check (the stage where the job is shown to be valid and no suitable New Zealanders could fill it), and then the visa application (to check the migrant is suitable). They said at each stage, staff were encouraged to skip checks, and told any issues would be picked up by a review - called AERMR – 12 months into the new system.

Under the old Essential Skills Visa system, a single officer analysed an entire application. Now, a new computerised system breaks an application into a series of tasks which can be dealt with by multiple officers - Stuff’s sources said this encouraged staff to pass the buck and for nobody to make checks.

“We’ve got one hand tied behind our backs, and the attitude of ‘hands off, nothing to see here’ flows down [from the top],” said one. “The pressure is intense ... to get the numbers out.”

Both sources said they knew bad employers were being waved through. “We’ve had some really bad ones, but we don’t have time to look at them, we push them through,” said one.

The other said: “I am confident I could set up a business, get accredited, not prove anything, charge a migrant $20,000 for a job, and INZ wouldn’t do anything about it - they are just accepting it.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford said it was clear INZ was deliberately rushing through visas.

It was not until May this year that INZ stood up the AERMR team to check up on accredited employers (INZ has approved 80,576 AEWV applications and 27,892 employers).

It’s understood the team has conducted some site visits, but mostly to good employers: “We are having a chinwag with employers we don’t need to talk to - it is a total waste of their time and ours.”

Six employers have had accreditation revoked - three due to INZ enquiries - and five suspended. But sources said staff have concerns, albeit some minor, about potentially thousands of employers.

National’s Immigration spokesperson, Erica Stanford, said INZ had made a clear decision to be hands-off. “INZ have done this deliberately - this is not an ‘oh no, there are rogue people at INZ’, they have been told to do it.”

Stanford said she’d advocated for the removal of red tape, but INZ had taken away the wrong things - proper verification and risk management. “We are operating on a pinky promise. This is the highest trust model we’ve ever had.”

She said government needed to find a solution for the exploited workers.

Immigration lawyer Alastair McClymont said it had been apparent to him from the first day of the scheme that it had major flaws.

Supplied Alastair McClymont says he could see the flaws in the system immediately.

He said there was no effort to check an employers’ financial viability or its employment history. “You can understand in an hour what’s wrong with the system.” He said INZ was under-resourced, and had decided to cut processing times by cutting corners.

McClymont said in his view, an under-resourced INZ had decided the easiest way to cut processing times was to “cut corners and what we see now is the product of the corner-cutting”.

INZ declined interview requests but supplied a statement from McDonald, who said she was limited in her responses, “to respect the integrity” of the external review.

She said ‘general instructions’ to staff were “always prepared after a thorough review of the risk environment by subject-matter experts and reviewed by our legal and technical professionals”.

She said she was “absolutely committed to listening to our people”, had shared information with them about risk settings last week, regularly sought feedback and offered a monthly Q and A forum.

She said in that forum, staff had asked 26 questions, from a total of 133, about AEWV, risk, or general instructions.

McDonald said the AEWV was intended “to make it as easy as possible for employers to access the migrant workers they need, while ensuring they are aware of the requirements that need to be met.

“As happens with every immigration policy we strive for a balance between bringing in the migrants that New Zealand needs and protecting the integrity of the visa system. I take this very seriously - our settings are dynamic and constantly reviewed and adjusted as necessary to ensure that employers are complying with their requirements and workers are not being exploited.”