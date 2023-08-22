'I miss my mum so much': Driver behind crash which claimed mother-of-five jailed

The scene of a fatal crash in Waikouaiti, where Kat Broad died.

An unlicensed driver told grieving family members at a restorative justice conference he always drove drunk, but the death of a passenger – mother-of-five Kat Broad – made him rethink that behaviour.

‘’You have devastated us,’’ Kat Broad’s son Casey Antill said looking at Brent Tiddy, who kept his head bowed in the dock at the High Court of Dunedin on Tuesday.

The death of Broad left five grieving children and a grandchild born after her death.

‘’She was a one-off, and I loved her,” Antill said.

Justice Rachel Dunningham sentenced Tiddy, 26, to four-and-a-half years in jail for reckless driving causing manslaughter.

It was almost inevitable Tiddy would hurt someone due to his driving behaviour, Dunningham said as she disqualified his from driving for five years after his release.

Broad, 42, was a passenger in a white Honda Accord which crashed into a tree near the southern entrance to the Otago town of Waikouaiti about 11.20pm on January 23.

Tiddy, who had never held a driver’s licence, was intoxicated and had cannabis in his system, when he drove aggressively and at speed before a fatal crash.

Antill, reading his Victim Impact Statement, said having to tell his grandmother that her only child had died was ‘’one of the hardest things I have had to do’’.

The death of their mother had impacted the family: ‘’I miss my mum so much’’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Brent Tiddy was sentenced in the High Court of Dunedin on August 22.

Tara Broad, 19, said her mother was excited about the birth of her first grandchild, and would miss all of his milestones

‘’Mum’s death has left a big hole in our life.’’

Broad’s mother, in a Victim Impact Statement read by Antill, said she felt sorry her daughter would never see her grandson.

Burying her only daughter and helping her grandchildren was ‘’overwhelming at times’’.

The family met with Tiddy, who was aggressive, swearing and kicking furniture at the restorative justice meeting, with that behaviour not providing closure but adding to their grief, the court heard.

During a restorative justice meeting, Tiddy told the family he always drank before driving, but now he had taken a life he would stop that behaviour.

The night of the crash

Tiddy, a Palmerston-based labourer who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, was driving Broad’s Honda on the night of January 23, the police summary of facts said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A police officer investigates the crash near the southern entrance to Waikouaiti.

When the pair had earlier stopped at a Dunedin McDonald’s drivethrough, Tiddy had mounted the kerb with the vehicle.

The dangerous driving escalated when he drove north from Dunedin, with Tiddy overtaking vehicles dangerously, and into the path of a truck and trailer unit, before taking evasive action.

At 11.15pm, he tailgated so close to a vehicle that his headlights were unable to be seen by the vehicle in front, police said.

At Waikouaiti, where 30kmh roadworks were in place, he lost control of the vehicle, and rolled and hit a tree.

Broad died at the scene.

A later crash investigation found Tiddy lost control due to excessive speed, with speed data retrieved from Broad’s cellphone showing the vehicle travelled up to 158kmh.

Tiddy’s blood alcohol level was recorded at 140 milligrams (mg) per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood. The legal limit is 50 mg.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith noted his previous driving offending, which included sustained loss of traction, drink-driving and being forbidden to drive until a driver’s licence was obtained.

Tiddy was on bail at the time of the crash.

Defence lawyer, Andrew Dawson, said Tiddy only heard of Broad’s death when recovering in hospital, and he was devastated by her death.

He noted a family member had thanked Tiddy for his early guilty plea at the restorative justice meeting.

Tiddy lacked any family support in that meeting, possibly reflected in how that meeting was viewed by some of Broad’s family.

Tiddy, who had substance abuse and risk-taking behaviour issues, was deported from Australia to New Zealand in 2017. He had a wife and a child in Australia.

The court heard Tiddy moved to Australia with his father and stepmother when he was seven, became a truant by the age of 12 and started using alcohol and drugs, including methamphetamine.

Tiddy also became a father at the age of 14, with an older woman.