Flat bust-up on notorious Dunedin party street leads to arrest

Castle St in Dunedin is known for its student parties (file photo).

Police were called to a flat on a notorious student party street, but the trouble did not end there.

Officers arrived at the Castle St flat, in Dunedin’s student quarter, on Monday about 3.45pm.

An 18-year-old flatmate allegedly assaulted her 19-year-old flatmate, by grabbing her by the hair, punching her on the ground, and then kicking her head, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The younger women was arrested and charged with assault with intent to injure, and was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

But the matter did not end with that arrest. Some of the woman’s associates turned-up at the Dunedin Central Police Station at 6.15pm, Bond said.

An 18-year-old associate ‘’threatened to bash’’ one of the victim’s friends, and was arrested and issued with a formal warning over her behaviour, he said.

It is understood the flat tension was over a flatmate contacting a property manager over the associates, police said.