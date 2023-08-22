Accused gives evidence in Taranaki farmworker's murder trial

Jodie Hughes has begun giving evidence in her defence in her High Court trial into the murder of a Taranaki farmworker.

A young mother accused of taking part in the murder of a Taranaki farmworker has given evidence that she played no part in the killing.

Jodie Shannon Hughes, 31, was the first witness called by the defence in the High Court at New Plymouth on Tuesday, the second week of the murder trial.

It was the first time the jury had heard from Hughes since the opening morning of the trial when she pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping and burglary before denying Jacob Ramsay’s murder and causing him grievous bodily harm.

Ramsay, 33, was the victim of a prolonged, violent assault at the hands of Hughes’ alleged accomplices, William Candy and Ethan Webster, before his badly beaten body was dumped in a rubbish pit at an Upper Kina Rd farm in Oaonui in South Taranaki.

Candy and Webster previously pleaded guilty to the murder and are serving life sentences in prison.

After detailing a previous long period of methamphetamine addiction, as well as outlining past mental health issues, Hughes described the troubled last weeks of her relationship with Candy and the growing deep distrust she had of him and his behaviour.

Under questions from defence counsel Tiffany Cooper KC, Hughes then talked about the final two weeks leading up to Ramsay’s death and the frustration she had with money he owed them after he was given a share of methamphetamine “on tick” by Candy.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff William Candy is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Jacob Ramsay.

What was subsequently a $250 loan for the drugs turned into days of arguments and expletive laden text messages between Hughes and Candy.

The situation came to a head on the day Ramsay was killed, which was also Candy’s birthday, when the pair drove to Oakura to find the victim.

Hughes said the sole motivation in her mind was to find Ramsay and take him back to the farm where he would confess a series of thefts to farm owner Francis Mullan.

There was no way she expected Candy to attack Ramsay.

“I didn’t know what was happening, he was just meant to get in the car and go back to the farm,” she said.

Hughes said after she had put the kiddy locks on the car, Ramsay and Candy, who had been fighting, got into the back seat before they drove to the farm.

Once there Hughes said she played no part in the assault and did not know just how serious things had become or the injuries to Ramsay who had been chained to the back of the car and dragged up a tanker track before being left in a rubbish pit.

She told the court she expected Ramsay would have found his own way home after the assault.

Hughes would continue to give evidence on Wednesday.

Most of an abbreviated morning session was taken up by procedural evidence as the Crown closed its case.

The court heard blood samples taken from Ramsay after his death found alcohol and methamphetamine in his system, the latter at levels normally associated with recreational use.

Detective Sergeant Darcy Parke, who was brought in from Levin to assist in the case, told the court he had also searched Ramsay’s farmhouse following his death where he discovered a replica pistol in a box in his bedroom.

The court also heard glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine were also found in the victim’s house.