Wellington lawyer Dale La Hood to be a High Court judge

Wellington lawyer Dale La Hood will be sworn in as a High Court judge in October. (File photo)

Wellington lawyer Dale La Hood has been made a High Court judge.

He has been both a prosecutor and defence lawyer in criminal cases, and worked on civil, human rights and public law cases.

The new judge presented the case for the lawyers’ committee alleging misconduct against #MeToo lawyer James Gardiner Hopkins.

He was also legal adviser to the Law Society’s working group which recommended reforms to address inappropriate workplace behaviour.

He was special counsel, and assisting special counsel, to present allegations to the only two judicial conduct panels appointed to look into the behaviour of judges in New Zealand.

La Hood was a member of the steering group for the New Zealand Defence Force's Operation Respect, a sexual violence prevention programme.

He also appeared as counsel in leading tax and medical cases.

In 1997 he played rugby, at halfback, for Horowhenua.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann welcomed Attorney-General David Parker’s announcement of La Hood’s appointment on Tuesday.

The new judge will be sworn in at a ceremony in late October, and will sit in Wellington.