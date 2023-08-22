Marlborough man accused of trying to ram police car

Toby Jacob Bryant, 22, is accused of trying to ram a patrol vehicle after being pursued by police. (File photo).

A Marlborough man is accused of trying to a ram a police patrol car after a pursuit through Blenheim last week.

Toby Jacob Bryant, 22, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and failing to remain stopped for police.

Police said after a pulling a driver over in Blenheim, about 12.40am on Saturday, the driver accelerated away before breath-test procedures could be completed, and after a pursuit through Blenheim, the driver allegedly drove straight towards a patrol car.

Bryant appeared in custody at the Blenheim District Court on Monday, but did not enter any pleas.

He was further remanded in custody to next appear on September 11.