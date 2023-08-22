'Legend of a bloke': New Zealander's suspicious disappearance in Australia

Brett Orme, who grew up in Central Otago, was last seen in Brisbane a week ago.

A New Zealand man is missing in Australia, and homicide detectives have joined the investigation into his “suspicious” disappearance.

Brett David Orme, a 54-year-old Brisbane-based tradie, was last seen wearing a high-vis top leaving a home in the suburb of Fitzgibbon in his white Nissan Navara ute on August 11, police have told Australian media.

He spoke with his son two days later on a cellphone saying they’d meet up soon, but no-one has seen or heard from him since.

The father of one, who grew up in Central Otago, was reported missing by his family on August 16.

“We are perplexed as to what has happened to this missing person and we urge people to come forward,” Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said on Monday.

Massingham revealed Orme’s phone was found near a walking track at Ironbark Gully in Samford Conservation Park on August 16, and handed into police that day.

Then, on Saturday, his locked ute was found abandoned near Tinchi Tamba wetlands in Brisbane’s northernmost suburb, Bald Hills – about 20km from Ironbark Gully.

Massingham said an examination of Orme’s phone showed he’d taken a selfie of himself at Ironbark Gully about 12.30pm on August 13, but it was unclear what had happened to him after that.

“It was probably a moment in time selfie that he took in a bushland setting where he was obviously enjoying some time. The reason why he was there is unknown at this stage.”

Orme’s vehicle was seen in the Tinchi Tamba wetlands area about 7pm that day.

"The vehicle ... was in the vicinity … for some three-and-a-half hours before it leaves, only for three or four minutes, and then again is seen [returning] around midnight,” Massingham said.

"At this stage we don't know if Mr Orme met with foul play over at … Ironbark Gully, or whether in fact something has occurred here [Tinchi Tamba].

"We have grave concerns for his safety.”

Massingham said homicide detectives had joined the investigation into Orme’s “suspicious” disappearance, dubbed Operation Victor Falmouth.

Extensive searches of the Bald Hills wetland and Ironbark Gull tracks had not revealed anything of interest, he said.

Further searches were planned. CCTV was being gathered from the area.

Orme owned a shed building company and was well known to tradespeople, but not police, Massingham said.

“This is indeed a tragic matter, and we require public assistance to fill in what at this stage is a timeline with many gaps.”

On social media, worried friends have appealed for information as to Orme’s whereabouts. One friend described him as a "legend of a bloke".

Stuff understands Orme was born in New Zealand and grew up in Central Otago. He attended Dunston High School in Alexandra and joined the New Zealand Army in 1986 before moving to Australia more than two decades ago.

He last posted on social media on August 11.

Orme’s Australian-based sister declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Tuesday.