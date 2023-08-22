Reckless skid in highway roadworks zone lands young driver in dock

An attempt to perform a skid on a Taranaki highway attracted police attention. (File photo)

A young unlicenced driver was unwittingly caught red-handed by police when he used a highway roadworks zone as a late night skid pad.

The summary of facts outlined how on March 25 this year, at 9.30pm, Braydon Buckthought was driving his car south on Mountain Rd/State Highway 3 in Ngaere, near Stratford.

During his travel, he drove into a section of the highway which was under maintenance.

The partially sealed one-kilometre stretch of road had a temporary speed limit of 30kmh and traffic cones in place.

Instead of taking caution, Buckthought performed a skid manouevre, which caused his car to slide across the road.

But the 22-year-old’s actions took place in full view of police officers in a patrol car, who were travelling in the northbound lane.

Police did attempt to pull Buckthought over, but he failed to stop, ignoring the blaring red and blue flashing lights.

Stuff A Taranaki driver paid no heed to the red and blue flashing lights of a police car, after a spell of reckless driving.

In an attempt to avoid capture, Buckthought took off at speed and was seen overtaking several vehicles along the highway.

Police did not initiate a pursuit of the fleeing defendant, who later told police he took off from officers as he had no licence and didn’t want to get in trouble.

At Tuesday’s sitting of the Hāwera District Court, he pleaded guilty to an aggravated charge of failing to stop for police and reckless driving.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said this offending had followed a past sentence of community detention Buckthought received for driving offences.

The judge asked for a probation report to be prepared ahead of sentencing on October 3.