Teen admits killing neighbour's puppy after cutting its throat, hitting it with crowbar

The young person will reappear in the Youth Court later this year.

A Canterbury family are relieved after a teenager admitted killing their puppy, but are “incredulous” the teen was released on bail to the neighbouring property.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged in August with stealing the dog and wilfully ill-treating it – by throwing it off a balcony, hitting it over the head with a metal crowbar and cutting its throat, causing it to die, court documents seen by Stuff show.

The family, who cannot be identified either due to a court order, described their puppy as “happy, bouncy and deeply trusting”.

The teen has since admitted the charges, which Judge Gerard Lynch gave Stuff permission to report.

“What he did is not normal, we’re terrified,” Rebecca* of the pet’s family told Stuff.

“It’s been a horrendous few months,” Rebecca said.

In August, Rebecca said she was “incredulous” as to why the teen had been bailed back home.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Judge Gerard Lynch granted Stuff permission to report the teen’s case.

They noticed their 10-month-old puppy was missing, which sparked a search of the neighbourhood.

Three days later, the teenager’s father told Rebecca and her partner that his son had admitted to killing their puppy, she told Stuff.

“He was really upset and we felt really bad for him,” she said.

“We were very understanding, but [the teenager] was arrested on the Monday and then released on bail to the house which I was completely incredulous at.”

Rebecca said the puppy was a welcome addition to the family.

“She was by my side all day and provided me and my family with a lot of happiness. She would spend every evening curled up in the nook of my legs on the couch.”

Rebecca said her family is deeply distressed by the death of their puppy. Her two young children still do not know the full circumstances of what happened to their pet.

“This has been deeply traumatic for our family. Our main concern is our ongoing safety. [The teenager] killed our beautiful, fluffy, friendly little puppy completely unprovoked.

“We are extremely shocked that this has happened and it has turned our world upside down. We no longer feel safe in our home.”

CHECKPOINT Sociology professor Nik Taylor says there's "a lot" of evidence showing a link between violence towards animals and violence towards humans.

Judge Lynch directed a family group conference to be held and had previously ordered psychiatric reports for the young person.

*Rebecca is not the family member’s real name.