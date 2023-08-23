Man charged with driving, drug-related offences after crash that closed highway for 6 hours

A traffic jam after a crash near the Hanmer Springs turn off is causing hours of delays and kilometres of cars waiting to pass through.

A 49-year-old Napier man has been charged with driving and drug-related offences after a fatal crash in February that closed a section of SH7 – the main route between Nelson and Christchurch – for six hours.

He was due to appear in Hastings District Court on August 28, police said.

The crash happened on February 24, on a stretch of SH7 known as Mouse Point Rd, in the Amuri Plain, North Canterbury.

The highway was closed between Culverden and Hanmer from just after 8am to just before 3pm, causing a traffic jam stretching several kilometres.

The man who died in the crash was Graham Rouse, 76. His wife, Janine Rouse, was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.