Man fears for life after gun pulled when road rage became racist

Dash cam footage shows Ahmed being pursued by a white hatchback on Auckland's State Highway 18 motorway on August 15. (This video has no sound)

A man fears for his life and is considering leaving the country after someone pulled a gun on him during a road rage incident.

Ahmed is so afraid for his safety, after the incident on Auckland’s North Shore on August 15, he has asked his last name to be withheld.

He is concerned police have not yet arrested the person responsible, whom he described as dangerous and racist.

Ahmed, 24, was born and raised in New Zealand by Egyptian parents.

The professional athlete was driving to a training session on State Highway 18 last Tuesday when he came across a white hatchback being driven at just 40kph – half the speed limit in the area.

Ahmed gave the driver a toot and overtook the car, then the driver started to chase and yell at him.

Simon Maude/Stuff Ahmed said the offender pulled out a pistol and tried to aim it at his car, while taking an off-ramp from the motorway. (File photo)

“He was saying, ‘You Arab, f... you, I’m going to f... you up.’”

Fearing for his safety, Ahmed sped up in an attempt to get away.

As the person in the hatchback started throwing bottles at his car, Ahmed rang police while trying to escape.

The incident ended with the hatchback driver making a throat-slitting gesture, then pulling out a pistol and trying to aim it at Ahmed’s car, while taking an off-ramp from the motorway.

“I sped off. I could’ve been shot.”

The incident left Ahmed terrified and later upset by police’s apparent lack of urgency.

When he gave a formal statement at the police station the same day, he was told he should not have tooted at the hatchback driver.

No arrests have been made more than a week after the incident – despite Ahmed providing police with dash cam footage.

But police deny any lack of urgency, saying an investigator has been assigned.

HAMSIH McNEILLY/Stuff A police spokesperson said the incident is being taken seriously due to the report of a firearm being involved. (File photo)

“No arrests have been made at this stage, however police reiterate that we take any incident where it is reported a firearm was present seriously,” a police spokesperson said.

For Ahmed, the incident is almost the last straw after what he calls a lifetime of racism and bullying.

While he talks with a Kiwi accent, Ahmed said his dark beard, Arabic features and Arabic tattoo makes him stand out.

“I get so much racism and racist altercations ... Even in the gym – just because I look Arab, someone wants to start something.”

Ahmed said his New Zealand-European wife has also noticed the way he and the couple are treated differently to others.

He has been left feeling depressed and anxious, but also unsure of where to go. In his parents’ home country of Egypt, he also faces racism for being a Kiwi.

Police would not comment on whether the road rage incident was racially motivated, saying they were keeping an open mind.

The police spokesperson acknowledged the incident was distressing for the victim and vowed to keep him updated as enquiries progress.