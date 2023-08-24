'You took my innocence': Mama Hooch rapists jailed for more than 16 years

Danny and Roberto Jaz appear for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

The Mama Hooch rapists have each been jailed for more than 16 years at an emotionally charged sentencing.

The brothers stood silently in a Christchurch District Court courtroom packed with victims and their supporters as they learnt their fate on Thursday afternoon.

Roberto Jaz, 38, was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment, while Danny Jaz, 40, a father of two, was sentenced to 16 and a half years’ imprisonment. Minimum non-parole periods of 50% were imposed for both men.

What the judge said

Judge Paul Mabey, KC, said the brothers’ “predatory and heartless” offending was driven by arrogance, a misguided self belief and a complete lack of respect for the rights of the vulnerable young women they’d attacked and left “severely damaged”.

That “damage” had infiltrated the “minds and hearts” of those close to the victims, Judge Mabey said.

The brothers had lied to try and escape conviction, and shown no remorse.

“You are not men of good character, you’re sexual predators,” the judge said to applause and a cry of “absolutely” from the public gallery.

“No person in our society has the right to treat others as beneath them ... and heartlessly exploit them.

GEORGE HEARD/POOL The Jaz brothers were given lengthy sentences for their offending.

“The level of your offending is unknown in this country … you helped yourself to young women with callous disregard for their rights and their dignity.”

The Jaz brothers were arrested in 2018 as part of a massive police investigation dubbed Operation Sinatra.

Earlier this year, in one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind, they were convicted of dozens of crimes including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks.

Between them, the pair sexually assaulted or drugged 23 patrons of Mama Hooch, the now infamous central city bar their father owned, along with the nearby Italian restaurant Venuti. They planned who they could target in a secret Whatsapp group. Danny Jaz was Mama Hooch’s bar manager. Roberto Jaz worked as a chef at Venuti, but helped out at the bar after hours.

What the survivors said

During Thursday’s sentencing, eight survivors of the Jaz brothers’ offending faced the pair and read victim impact statements. They spoke of feeling scared, ashamed, vulnerable, anxious and lacking in trust since they were attacked.

GEORGE HEARD/POOL Judge Paul Mabey presided over the court case, one of the largest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand.

Several moved away from Christchurch before February’s long-awaited trial because they feared bumping into the rapists, or their associates, because they were out on bail. Many attended counselling and took time off work to deal with the trauma of what happened to them. One said she’d contemplated suicide. There was anger and tears as they described how their lives would never be the same.

Sophie Brown, 25, was drugged and sexually violated by Danny Jaz on a night out at Mama Hooch in 2017. She waived the automatic name suppression afforded to sexual assault victims.

At the time of the attack, she was 19, in her first year of university and living the student life. She recalled waking up the morning after the attack, unclear of the events of the night before, but knowing something terrible had happened.

Brown said the attack had made it hard for her to trust men, and to enjoy a loving, healthy relationship.

“I believe you have a daughter, she'll be 19 one day. You've made sure that she continues to live in a world where women are exploited, she continues to live in a world full of men like you who believe women owe you the privilege of access to their own bodies, irrespective of whether she wants to or not. She continues to live in a world where the chances of her encountering a man like you are 1 in 4.”

She said she continued to have weekly counselling, and had only just stopped blaming herself for what happened.

“I haven't let you ruin my life. That would assume you're anything more than worthless. I'm still a confident, tenacious and strong-willed woman.”

George Heard/POOL Sophie Brown prepares to read her victim impact statement during Thursday’s sentencing.

Jane and Lisa (not their real names), the two women whose complaints sparked Operation Sinatra in 2018, stood side by side in court.

The pair were out celebrating Lisa’s 18th birthday when Roberto Jaz enticed them to Venuti with an offer of free drinks, and attacked them.

“I was targeted by a predator,” Lisa told the court.

“What this man did to me was vile. It was a disgusting act to perform on a helpless teenage girl who was unable to consent. That night you took my innocence when you decided to violate my innocent young body.

“He knew that drug would incapacitate us, and he could do whatever he wanted to us – getting his twisted sexual ... and violent pleasures out of us.”

Lisa said the attack continued to haunt her. She’d battled anxiety, depression and anger issues since.

“You left me feeling like a man will always hurt me.”

In the five years she’d waited for justice, she’d had some of the worst years of her life.

“Who will you become now apart from forever a serial sex offender, forever your name out there for the crimes that you have committed. Knowing that is a liberating feeling ... that's justice for us all.”

A woman who was drugged and indecently assaulted by Danny Jaz in 2018 said she left New Zealand after bumping into him on a night out in Christchurch after the attack.

Afraid of a repeat, she didn’t return until the trial.

“There have been times when I would have loved to visit family, friends and loved ones back in Christchurch, but with the nature of this process and how it's dragged out over so many years, I've never felt comfortable enough to face the possibility of bumping into Mr Jaz while out and about again. My memories of a city I once felt at home in are permanently tainted with trauma.”

The woman said Jaz had “stripped away the fun of a night out with friends for me”.

“The carefree, fun-loving girl I once was has never returned, and likely never will.”

The woman said she didn’t drink much, and only in the company of people she trusted. She stayed home, rather than going out partying with friends.”

Delays in the court process had caused anxiety and sleepless nights, but she said she was “immensely proud of myself and every other victim who has stayed strong throughout the last five years”.

The woman said that if there was one silver lining to the experience, it was that she believed she’d found her calling.

She was grateful for the care, trust and kindness of the police, support workers and lawyers involved in the case. She singled out one officer in particular who had been her “rock” and inspired her to become a police officer.

“I want to protect and support anyone that may find themselves in my position. I blamed myself for so long. I painted myself as naive and stupid, but the reality is, there will always be monsters out there. It was never my fault. I was targeted and preyed upon and it was completely out of my control. I plan on giving it my all just like I have during this process and fight for the validation of women, fight for them to be believed and fight them to be safe in our cities and towns.”

A woman who was drugged by the Jaz brothers and raped by Roberto Jaz as he filmed her at Venuti in 2017 recalled getting in the shower the next day “and scrubbing my skin hoping that the repulsive feeling I had would be washed away from the drain”.

SUPPLIED & STUFF Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

Once the physical injuries of the incident had healed, she was left dealing with the emotional trauma.

“I went from somebody who liked who I was to someone who was repulsed with what I saw in the mirror. I became so sick of taking my clothes off and washing my body in the shower that I would avoid showering for as long as I could so I didn't have to look at myself and be reminded how exposed and vulnerable that you left me that night.”

The woman said she became a shell of herself and dismissive of people who cared about her. She had constantly relived the vague memories she had of the night, and had contemplated suicide on more than one occasion.

After seeking help, she was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety. Because of her mental health she had to stop working for 18 months, and had to rely on financial assistance from agencies. She missed out on a job she’d applied for, because of her diagnosis, the woman said.

“You betrayed my trust and used your power dynamic to drug me so you could take whatever you wanted from me with no consequences. When you got me in my most vulnerable state, you not only raped me, you filmed it, and then lied about having the video.

“You harmed me physically, emotionally, psychologically and financially. You robbed me of my right to self-love, and my right to learn how to love others. You took away my trust, and you took away my right to live as a young carefree woman without fear. Not once have you taken any accountability for what you have done. But I need to make it very clear that despite all of this, you didn't take anything from me that I haven't recovered from in great strides. I can feel this dark cloud clearing.”

The Jaz brothers were supported in court by a small group of men and women, which included their brother Davide Jaz, who was part of the Whatsapp chat group, but was not charged as part of the police investigation.

Supplied Michael Jaz is the father of convicted rapists Danny and Roberto Jaz.

The family

Danny and Roberto Jaz (formerly Jazevski) moved to Auckland from Australia with their family in 2001.

The family relocated to Christchurch two years later and opened Italian restaurant Portofino. After Portofino was written off by the earthquakes, they set up Venuti in 2013 and then Mama Hooch in 2015.

From 2015 to late 2018, Danny attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets at Mama Hooch late at night, where he forced himself upon them.

Roberto sexually assaulted five women – filming one of them while he raped her at Venuti.

After they were arrested, the pair’s father, Michael Jaz, accused police of corruption, alleging they’d forced women to fabricate evidence against his sons.

He left New Zealand in 2020 about the time Mama Hooch was sold and has not returned since.

Venuti has been closed since an application to renew its liquor licence was rejected in February.