Man pleads guilty to raping girl at Blenheim train station

An 11-year-old girl was raped at the Blenheim Railway Station, on Sinclair St, on April 2.

A 23-year-old man has admitted raping and sexually violating an 11-year-old girl at the Blenheim train station.

A family member of the girl, sitting in a small room at the Blenheim courthouse on Thursday, watched the man’s hearing in Nelson on a screen, and cried as the man entered his pleas.

The man, who has interim name suppression, has been in custody at Christchurch Men’s Prison since his first appearance on April 3.

He was understood to have been in Marlborough working on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme.

Police were called to the incident on Sinclair St at 9.50am on April 2, and arrested the man a short time later on Market St in central Blenheim.

He was charged with rape and two counts of sexual violation, which he pleaded guilty to on Thursday with the help of an interpreter. His case was heard at the Nelson District Court.

He previously pleaded not guilty on April 26 in order to give his lawyer Emma Riddell time to review the evidence with her client.

An abduction charge was withdrawn by the Crown.

Riddell asked for the man’s name suppression to be continued until his sentencing, as she said she was concerned for the man's safety at Christchurch Men’s Prison, and she would be “more comfortable” if he was moved to a different prison before his name was publicised. Further details about the request were suppressed by Judge Tony Zohrab.

Crown prosecutor Jeremy Cameron opposed the continuation of the man’s name suppression.

Judge Zohrab ordered the name suppression to continue for seven days, to allow enquiries about the man’s custody arrangements to be made, but said the suppression would expire after that period.

Judge Zohrab said the sentence starting point would be 10 years’ imprisonment.

He ordered a pre-sentence report and a section 38 report, which would assess if the man was mentally fit.

Judge Zohrab said the man would be sentenced at the Blenheim District Court on October 12.