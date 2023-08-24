Prisoner treated 'like a slave', beaten daily and raped by cellmate, Crown says

Warning: this story includes details of sexual and violent offending that may be upsetting to some readers.

Over the period of 230 days a prisoner made his cellmate’s life “a living hell”, subjecting him to almost daily beatings and on one occasion he was strangled and raped, the Crown allege.

Rene Francis Thomas​ was serving a prison sentence at Auckland South Correctional Facility – also known as Wiri Prison in 2019.

In April a fellow prisoner, who was serving a sentence for sexual offending against girls, moved into his cell and not long after, Thomas began controlling and beating his new cellmate.

The cellmate was beaten for the slightest of reasons, from getting down off the bunk, his clicky joints or because he wasn’t listening to Thomas’ instructions, prosecutor Ned Fletcher told a jury in opening the case at the High Court at Auckland on Thursday.

And Thomas controlled what and when his cellmate could do things even down to using the toilet, Fletcher said.

In those 230 days, the cellmate also lost 30kg as Thomas would eat his meals.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Rene Thomas is alleged to have assaulted and raped a fellow cellmate at ASCF. (File photo)

The jury will be taken through a number of prison calls from Thomas to his partner which were all recorded.

Fletcher said very often the beatings had nothing to do with the complainant but Thomas was taking his frustrations out on him if a call went badly with his partner.

“The calls are extraordinary,” Fletcher said.

“He [Thomas] candidly tells her about the beatings and other horrible things he’s done to [the complainant]. At the same time, he can be heard ordering [the complainant] around and threatening to assault him further.”

Fletcher said the beatings would start soon after the guards locked the cell doors at 4.30pm until they were unlocked at 8.30am.

After one bad phone call with Thomas’ partner, he took his anger out on the complainant by striking him with a radio cord at least three times.

This happened twice.

David White/Stuff Prosecutor Ned Fletcher opened the case to the jury on Thursday. (File photo)

On another occasion, the Crown say the complainant had woken up and really needed to use the toilet and faced a dilemma.

“Mr Thomas was true to his word and started punching [the complainant] in the head. He never fought back before Mr Thomas then grabbed [the complainant’s] head and bought it down on his knee splitting it open,” Fletcher said.

For the next few weeks, the complainant was required to wear a hat when they were unlocked to cover his split head.

Another incident that stuck in the complainant’s mind was when he was stabbed under the eye with a plastic knife.

Again, Thomas made the complainant cover the injury by wearing sunglasses out of the cell which he would be required to wear if he had black eyes, Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the complainant was “too fearful” to do anything about Thomas’ assaults and controlling behaviour, despite other prisoners trying to encourage him to speak to the guards.

But the complainant was scared he’d be further beaten up and felt threatened by Thomas’ gang affiliation with the Nomads.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Wiri Prison was opened in 2015 and is run by Serco.

Thomas had also told him he was in prison for manslaughter, but Fletcher said this was untrue.

“He also wasn’t confident the guards would do anything. Putting him in a dangerous situation if he did complain,” Fletcher said.

“But it was obvious from his weight loss, wearing of beanie and sunglasses and controlling behaviour outside the cell. Something wasn’t right. But the guards had done nothing and didn’t seem to care,” Fletcher said.

Things escalated in November 2019. Thomas asked the complainant to do a sexual act on him, he said no.

Then one evening, the complainant was preparing to have a shower in the cell. Thomas came up from behind and put his arm around his throat, strangling him.

”He couldn’t breathe and feared for his life and then passed out. When he came to, he was lying on the ground on his stomach and could feel Mr Thomas pulling his pants up,” Fletcher said.

He was told to have a shower where the complainant saw blood running down his leg and felt pain in his backside. The Crown say it was because he was raped by Thomas.

After the shower it was again life as normal in the cell.

Soon after this, the complainant requested a transfer to another prison and approached a new guard as he feared for his safety.

He was later moved down to Tongariro prison, and it was during counselling here he made the decision to tell the police.

When Thomas was asked by police he denied regularly assaulting the complainant, denied asking for oral sex and said he only ever assaulted the complainant once when he alleged he’d touched him in a sexual way.

Thomas’ lawyer Peter Kaye said prison was a different world and a “dog eat dog” one.

The complainant denied he was being assaulted to a wing manager in October 2019, Kaye said.

“Can you be satisfied these things ever occurred?” Kaye said and submitted to the jury they never happened.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, strangulation, assault and assaults with a weapon.

The trial before Justice Jane Anderson and a jury continues.