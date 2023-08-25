Jurors played hours of calls where prisoner admits giving cellmate 'a hiding'

Rene Thomas is alleged to have repeatedly assaulted his cellmate in Wiri Prison. (File photo)

Warning: this story includes details of alleged sexual and violent offending that may be upsetting to some readers.

Hours of phone calls have been played to jurors where a prisoner, accused of ‘treating his cellmate like a slave’, admits giving frequent “hidings”.

Over the period of 230 days, the prosecution allege Rene Francis Thomas made his cellmate’s life “a living hell”, subjecting him to almost daily beatings and on one occasion he was strangled and raped. Thomas denies this.

Thomas and his cellmate were serving prison sentences at Auckland South Correctional Facility – also known as Wiri Prison in 2019.

Soon after the cellmate moved in the beatings and controlling behaviour began, prosecutor Ned Fletcher told jurors in opening the case at the High Court at Auckland.

Over the last two days, jurors have been taken through hours of recorded phone calls from Thomas to his partner by Detective Mark Horne.

In one call, Thomas becomes upset about something his cellmate is doing and threatens to “wang him over”.

He tells his partner he gave the cellmate “a hiding the other night” and they are punishments for the sexual offending.

Kathryn George/Stuff Rene Francis Thomas denies repeatedly beating and raping his fellow cellmate. (File photo)

The complainant was serving a prison sentence for sexual offending against children at the time.

Two weeks after the pair began sharing a cell, Thomas tells his partner he pulled down his trousers and threatened to have sex with him.

The cellmate dropped to the ground, pulled himself into a ball and pleaded with him not to do it, Thomas tells his partner.

On Thursday, Fletcher told the jury that Thomas controlled what and when his cellmate could do things even down to using the toilet, and he was forced to give up his meals.

“Does everything for me. In the morning washing’s always folded, the floors always clean, I get his food any night, he only has one noodle a day. I’m not joking,” Thomas is heard in one call.

In those 230 days, the cellmate also lost 30kg.

“I eat double meals, take that. He’s like anorexic, getting like sick.”

At one point in August 2019 Thomas is moved into a single cell and tells his partner: “I didn’t realise how mean I was to him”.

David White/Stuff Prosecutor Ned Fletcher told the jury the cellmate was treated like a slave. (File photo)

But as soon as they begin sharing a cell again the beatings and controlling continued.

On the phone calls Thomas can also be heard verbally abusing his partner.

“I’m going to kill you when I get out...you’re a mutt...I’m going to shoot you in the f......head, right between the eyes. Trust me. I’ll make sure I do it.”

After that phone call he calls her 130 times over the next 33 hours, Detective Horne said.

Later in August, Thomas is heard telling his partner the cellmate has to grab poo out of their toilet and flush it down the shower.

In a number of calls Thomas blames his partner for the violence he inflicts on the cellmate.

“I socked it to him before...and now he’s got a lump...you made me do it for not answering the phone,” Thomas tells his partner.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, strangulation, assault and assaults with a weapon.

His lawyer, Pete Kaye, told jurors prison is a different world, and they must be satisfied these alleged incidents ever occurred.

The trial before Justice Jane Anderson and a jury continues.