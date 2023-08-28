Pre-trial criminal appeals may have added to delay instead of cutting

The Court of Appeal says the aim of hearing pre-trial criminal appeals to cut trial delays isn’t being met. (File photo)

The Court of Appeal is changing the way it deals with pre-trial criminal appeals, in the hope that it would help trials go ahead on time.

“In too many cases that is not happening,” a judgment issued on Friday said.

The volume of pre-trial appeals continued to grow and they were given priority over other cases, according to a decision Justice Forrie Miller gave for himself and two other judges.

Pre-trial appeals could concern issues such as what evidence was heard at a trial.

In most cases pre-trial appeals were heard and decided swiftly so that the trial could proceed as scheduled, but that wasn’t always the outcome.

In the year up to June 30, 2022, the court had 146 pre-trial applications. After it gave its decision, 10 defendants decided to plead guilty, but 91 cases were recorded as “not complete”, either adjourned or rescheduled.

The Covid-19 pandemic affected the ability to run trials that year, but a similar pattern emerged from other years, Justice Miller said.

The pattern of late applications and adjournments suggested that, far from saving time, pretrial applications and appeals may have contributed to delay in some cases, the judge said.

Any time savings that pre-trial appeals created for an eventual trial also had to be balanced against delays for the rest of the Court of Appeal’s criminal and civil business, he said.

But the original reason for pre-trial appeals remained – to avoid obvious and serious pre-trial mistakes causing the trials having to be heard again.

The interests of justice was still the overall concern, but that included the court making changes to avoid delay, the judge said.

The court on Friday reformulated the criteria for deciding whether to hear an appeal before trial.

It listed 13 factors likely to be relevant, including if the outcome would affect a particularly vulnerable complainant or witness, or the outcome may mean a trial was avoided or its scope or length significantly changed.

In some cases a pre-trial decision avoided a trial altogether because the prosecution did not proceed or a defendant decided to plead guilty.