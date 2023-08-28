Passenger ejected out rear window during crash on Dunedin motorway

Police attended multiple crashes in Dunedin over the weekend (file photo).

Dunedin police were busy dealing with crashes and drink drivers across the city, including one crash where a passenger was ejected out of a rear window.

An 18-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a wooden fence on Caversham Valley Rd, on the Southern Motorway, on Sunday about 3.20am, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

A 24-year-old rear seat passenger was ejected out the back window and ‘’landed on the road’’, Lee said.

The injured man was rushed to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, he said. The driver and the other passengers escaped unharmed in the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor, with the investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, Lee said.

Police were also also called to a Fresh Choice supermarket, in Green Island, after a driver mounted a ‘’ledge’’ and his car became stuck, on Sunday about 6.30pm.

Members of the public and supermarket staff tried to take the man’s keys as he appeared to be intoxicated, but he became agitated and fled the scene, Lee said.

Police found the man at a family member’s address, Lee said.

The 58-year-old recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1062micrograms (mcgs) of alcohol pre litre of breath, more than four times the legal limit.

He was suspended from driving for 28 days, and has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

A hail storm also caused a pileup on the city’s Southern Motorway on Sunday about 5.30pm.

A vehicle slid into the median barrier, and six vehicles crashed nose-to-tail, blocking the Mosgiel off-ramp.

No-one was injured in the injured, with one vehicle towed from the scene.

Lastly, alcohol checkpoints nabbed a number of drink drivers across Dunedin on Saturday night, including one on King Edward St.

One motorist did not completely make it, appearing to have a minor crash as he ‘’tried to stop short of the checkpoint’’, Lee said.

The 38-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 494mcgs, and was summonsed to appear in court at a later date.