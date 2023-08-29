Zane Smith's fiancee continues to grieve as the man who killed him is jailed for murder

A woman whose fiance was shot dead on a quiet road north of Auckland, knew something was wrong that night when he didn’t come home.

Now she continues to grieve Zane Smith, her soul mate, the man she was meant to marry and have children with. All that was snatched away from her.

On a spring evening in November 2020, Zane Smith​, 37, was sitting in a Range Rover on a quiet road just south of Wellsford.

Desmond Lawrence Bourne, 48,​ and Smith had sold drugs to each other in the past, but Bourne thought Smith owed him money, so turned up to a remote road in Wellsford with a gun. He fired five shots and killed Smith.

“You did that deliberately,” Justice Timothy Brewer said.

Earlier this year Bourne was found guilty of murdering Smith and also wounding his friend Scott Fowles.

On Tuesday Justice Brewer sentenced him to life imprisonment ordering him to serve at least 12 years’ behind bars.

There was an outburst by some family members as Bourne was led away.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Zane Smith was shot dead while sitting in his car.

Prosecutor Brett Tantrum read out Amanda Gibens, Smith’s fiancee’s victim impact statement, telling the court how he was a loyal, honest and a “major clown to make people laugh”.

“I have so many wonderful memories, but now he’s gone.”

Gibens said her future was stolen in a blink of an eye and the pain is crippling.

She spoke of how she’s decided she will never have children as she cannot have them with Smith.

Smith’s mother spoke of how he was her greatest love and purpose in life.

Despite Smith’s troubles with mood altering drugs, she said he never lost sight of the values he was raised with, but he did get over his dependency mostly by his own will.

“I will not allow a single precious memory of Zane to be tainted by such darkness.”

Another family member spoke of how she wonders whether Bourne understands the “utter anguish and grief” he’s caused.

“You’ve broken our hearts, but Desmond Bourne has not broken our souls,” she said.

Shane Tait said his client was devastated by the loss and grief he’s caused.

The Crown’s case centred on Bourne’s anger over a drug debt, but Tait said this was not the case, and he was paranoid because of his increased drug use.

Justice Brewer rejected this and said the evidence against Bourne was overwhelming, and he intended to fire the gun and kill Smith.

But Justice Brewer said it was because of the resentment.

He accepted Bourne’s substance abuse history.

“I agree if you had not been drinking and had no access to an illegal loaded firearm, the murder of Mr Smith would not have happened.”

At trial Fowles said he knew there was “bad blood” between Smith and Bourne over a bad batch of drugs, but thought it had blown over.

David White/Stuff Justice Timothy Brewer sentenced Desmond Bourne at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday.

Fowles had been assured by Smith “it was all done and dusted and forgotten about”, but had doubts about Bourne.

Fowles drove Bourne’s Range Rover to Wayby Station Rd as Bourne had been drinking that day, but had “sharpened up quite a bit” by that time.

The pair parked up and Smith turned up shortly after. Fowles told Bourne he would jump in the car and do the deal.

Smith and Fowles chatted for a bit when all of a sudden he heard Bourne loudly yell: “Where’s my f...ing money?” And there was a gun pointing in the window at Smith.

”I tried to reach over and push the barrel away and so did Zane, and the shot was fired.”

As he was running down Wayby Station Rd towards SH1, he heard three or four other shots ring out.