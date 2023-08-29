Fatal hit-and-run driver speeding, didn't brake or swerve as pedestrian struck

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, 35, was arrested several days after Finlayson was struck and killed. (File photo)

The man who struck and killed Megan Finlayson as she crossed a road in Lower Hutt on her way to work was speeding, on the wrong side of the road, and did not brake – then just drove on as she lay critically injured.

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, 35, pleaded guilty in the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday to charges of dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury after a crash.

Finlayson had gone from her home in Stokes Valley to the Pomare train station park-and-ride car park on August 1, intending to take the train to work, according to a police summary of facts.

Just after 7am Clark was on Eastern Hutt Rd in a 70kph area, speeding up to an estimated 115kph to pass a line of vehicles in front of him.

However, he continued on the wrong side of the road as Finlayson crossed at an “unmarked courtesy crossing”, looking both ways before stepping out.

Police said Clark drove towards her without swerving or attempting to avoid her.

His vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, struck her without any indication that he attempted to brake.

At the moment the car struck Finlayson it was travelling at an estimated speed of 96-105kph, catapulting her through the air so she hit parked cars and landed about 10-15m from the courtesy crossing.

Clark drove off leaving her severely injured. Finlayson died at the scene, police said.

It was impossible for him not to have seen her in an area that was well lit, with an unobstructed view, the police summary said.

Police said that after the crash Clark continued driving aggressively, honking his car’s horn and overtaking vehicles, swerving between vehicles recklessly and narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

His car’s bonnet and windscreen were severely damaged so he did not have a clear view of what was in his path.

After the crash he took the licence plates off the car.

When police caught him he said he didn’t stop because he was “freaking out”.

He told police he had been trying to overtake other vehicles that were going too slow, around 50kph, and he didn’t see anyone on the road.

Judge Mike Mika remanded him in custody to be sentenced in November.