'You made our lives a living hell': Sex groomer and blackmailer jailed

A Wellington man used social media to contact young people to sexually groom them.

A woman whose head was photoshopped onto a naked body as blackmail is among of the victims of a man who lured young people out of their homes to meet and abuse them.

The 27-year-old, who has name suppression, bowed his head as he listened to victim impact statements read out at his sentencing at Wellington District Court.

The mother of one victim said he had robbed her trans teen of innocence, tricking them into thinking he cared when he was a paedophile.

“You made our lives a living hell,” she told him.

She said she would lie awake at night because of her child’s habit of sneaking out, thinking about her child being killed and raped.

“As much as I want to see you punished, I want you not to offend again. Don’t let this be who you are,” she told him.

The offender had pleaded guilty to 10 charges of sexual grooming, blackmail, supplying cannabis to young people and possession of objectionable material.

The victim he sent the picture to told the court it was a vindicative act by an adult predator who had destroyed her confidence.

She said school became unbearable, affecting her grades.

Another said she only felt anger. Not only had he hurt her, but he had told Oranga Tamariki that it was her own brother who had done it, leading to an investigation.

Wellington District Court judge Bruce Davidson​ on Tuesday jailed him for three years and granted an interim suppression order to allow new reports to be provided about his mental health risk.

He said there was a causal link between his disrupted and unstable upbringing and seeking attention and comfort inappropriately.

The core of the allegations involved contacting young vulnerable victims via social media, arranging to meet and committing sexual offending in 2022, he said.

The man’s lawyer, Letizea Ord,​ said her client had been engaged with a psychologist in prison, was regularly seeing them and open to and accepting of matters that have led him to the court.

She said he had become increasingly socially isolated, with a loss of his job several years prior and he had no previous convictions.