Two men admit attempted murder of radio host Harnek Singh

Two men who attempt to kill Punjabi radio host Harnek Singh have pleaded guilty ahead of their trial.

Harnek Singh​ was left fighting for his life after he was assaulted outside his home in Wattle Downs, Auckland, on December 23, 2020.

Hardeep Singh Sandhu​ and Sarvjeet Sidhu​ pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Justice Mathew Downs​ convicted the pair. Sidhu was remanded on bail till Monday while Sandhu was remanded in custody. Justice Downs set a trial date down for November.

Sidhu and Sandhu were supported in court by a number of family and friends.

Another man Jaspal Singh has already been jailed for his role with Justice Geoffrey Venning​ saying at his sentencing the attack was motivated by religious extremism.

Five other men will go to trial on charges of attempted murder next Monday.