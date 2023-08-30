Two men admit attempted murder of radio host Harnek Singh
Two men who attempt to kill Punjabi radio host Harnek Singh have pleaded guilty ahead of their trial.
Harnek Singh was left fighting for his life after he was assaulted outside his home in Wattle Downs, Auckland, on December 23, 2020.
Hardeep Singh Sandhu and Sarvjeet Sidhu pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.
Justice Mathew Downs convicted the pair. Sidhu was remanded on bail till Monday while Sandhu was remanded in custody. Justice Downs set a trial date down for November.
Sidhu and Sandhu were supported in court by a number of family and friends.
Another man Jaspal Singh has already been jailed for his role with Justice Geoffrey Venning saying at his sentencing the attack was motivated by religious extremism.
Five other men will go to trial on charges of attempted murder next Monday.