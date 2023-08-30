Gas leak isolated on Dunedin's George St

Emergency services at the scene of a gas leak on Dunedin’s George St.

A gas leak on Dunedin’s George St has been isolated.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller Rob Torrance said there was residual gas in basements and stormwater drains in the area.

The street, which is currently closed to vehicles due to a major central city upgrade, led to George St businesses between Hanover and Frederick St being evacuated on Wednesday about 9.30am.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Firefighters wear breathing apparatus.

There was no danger to the public provided people respected the cordons and stayed out of the area, Torrance said.

Anyone concerned they were affected by the gas this morning should contact their GP or healthline.

A large number of workers from nearby stores had waited at the cordon, alongside construction workers who have been upgrading the city’s premier shopping street.

It was unclear whether that work had caused the gas leak, but firefighters and contractors were initially seen around a digger working in the area.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A firefighter walks from the scene

The majority of the Dunedin City Council budget for that project had been spent on replacing 500m of water, wastewater and storm water pipes, with $22m earmarked for the above ground makeover.