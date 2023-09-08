Police seeking advocate for suspect called 19 lawyers before one picked up

A Nelson police officer trying to find a lawyer to advocate for a suspect made 19 calls before a lawyer in Wellington finally picked up the phone.

Under New Zealand law, a suspect detained by police has a right to talk to a lawyer in private, and without delay. Police will work through a roster or list of lawyers who have signed up to the Police Detention Legal Assistance (PDLA), a service which offers free legal advice to people in police detention.

However, in some places, including Nelson, not enough lawyers are picking the phone up out of hours.

“This has been an issue for months,” said a senior Nelson law practitioner, who asked not to be named. ”Quite often when you get a bill of rights call, there is a sense of relief you get from the police; they’ll say ‘thank you, you’re the seventh lawyer I’ve rung’.”

After the incident where a suspect was left waiting as the police called 19 lawyers, an email was sent to Nelson’s PDLA lawyers reminding them to pick up their phones.

However, the lawyer believed the $75 fixed fee paid for these calls, the bulk of which were driving-related charges, did not encourage lawyers to answer their phone in the small hours.

“If I was paid double I’d leave my phone on more than I do.”

While phone calls were sometimes a straightforward five minutes, they were often longer, especially if a client was drunk or distressed, the lawyer said. Sometimes, if a client needed an interpreter, or they were facing a more serious charge like manslaughter, a lawyer would need to head to the station to advocate in person.

Unanswered calls left suspects without the advocacy they were entitled to under law, and wasted police resources, he said.

“People say, don’t [lawyers] have a public duty? Yes, but we also have a duty to our families and ourselves, to not have several nights in a row of sleepless nights.”

The issue has arisen before: in 2017, a drink-driving case was thrown out of court when a defendant couldn’t get legal advice.

In 2020, a Christchurch man had his drink driving conviction quashed in the High Court on the basis he had not been able to consult a lawyer before being required to give a blood sample. On the night police picked him up on suspicion of drink-driving, an officer had called 13 lawyers, but none had answered.

At the time, the PDLA in Canterbury operated on a list system. After a nationwide review, this switched to a more effective roster system.

But in Nelson, it’s still a list of 10 lawyers that police work through before moving onto legal professionals further afield.

Other areas are similarly affected, the lawyer believed. On the odd occasion he had left his phone on, he’d fielded calls from police in Timaru, Blenheim, Greymouth and Westport.

When Nelson senior partner Steven Zindel learnt about the 19 calls, he felt “a bit sheepish”.

Zindel had fielded calls on Christmas Day, and remembered dealing with four in the hours following midnight one New Year's Day. But work and life pressures meant it wasn’t feasible to be on call 24/7, he said.

“I pick up the phone all day long, in the hours I sleep I don’t tend to hear the phone, or it’s on silent. I need to get some sleep, I know that sounds selfish.”

He believed the issue was larger than the $75 fee. “I wouldn’t say it’s a fiscal thing, more an availability thing.”

It had become a “structural” problem, with the Ministry of Justice failing to effectively facilitate the PDLA scheme, he said.

Over the years, lawyers had raised the idea of an 0800 number, staffed overnight by two lawyers. Zindel believed this would be more cost-effective and easier to manage.

Ministry of Justice group manager for national service delivery Tracy Baguley​ acknowledged there had been times when police had struggled to get in touch with PDLA lawyers. In response, the ministry had made changes to improve the service in recent years, Baguley said.

In 2018, the payment rate for taking a PDLA call was increased from $35 to $75 per call, to better encourage lawyers to provide the service, she said.

It had also created a national roster during the end-of-year holiday period, where lawyers were paid for rostered shifts.

“The feedback received from police and PDLA lawyers regarding these changes has been positive,” Baguley said.

The ministry did not plan to introduce an 0800 number to the service, she said.