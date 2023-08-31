Deaths in New Zealand likely linked to Canadian poison chef

The coroner is investigating deaths of New Zealanders who’re believed to have bought lethal substances from a Canadian man accused of assisting suicides overseas.

Kenneth Law, 57, from Ontario, was arrested in May and is awaiting trial on charges of counselling or aiding suicide in relation to 14 deaths in Canada.

He’s also been linked to dozens of suspected suicides in the United Kingdom, and is being investigated by authorities in various other countries including the United States, Australia and Italy.

At the time of his arrest, police in Canada alleged two people who’d died in the Peel Region, just outside of Toronto, had bought a lethal chemical substance from one of several companies linked to Law, and others overseas might have done the same.

Since then, they’ve linked him to another 12 cases in Canada. The victims were aged 16-36, international media reported.

“It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm,” Peel Regional Police deputy chief Marc Andrews said in May.

Andrews said detectives in Canada had identified 1200 packages linked to Law and his companies, which had been shipped to more than 40 countries over a two-year period and may have contained the lethal substance.

Do you know more? Email: blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

“Investigators are working in collaboration with multiple jurisdictions across Ontario, nationally and internationally as we believe there could be more victims.”

Police in New Zealand previously said they were investigating whether there were any related deaths here.

On Thursday, in a brief statement, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said the Coroner’s Court had received “reports of deaths which are suspected to be linked” to Law.

“The usual Coroners Court inquiry process will be followed in relation to the deaths. As the matters are now active before the Court, no further information is available.”

Stuff understands the exact number of suspected suicides in New Zealand linked to Law remains unknown, as many deaths are still being investigated.

According to international media, British police are investigating the deaths of 88 people who’d bought products from the so-called merchant of death’s website in the two years to April.

In an interview with The Times, which broke the story, Law said he wore a “couple of hats” and was a professional chef, a professional engineer and an executive of a technology firm.

He told an undercover reporter he was doing ‘’God’s work’’.

“People might not consider what I do as being very favourable or in fact even criminal. But I think it is helpful for a small, very narrow group of people who really need an avenue like this, because simply the laws of our society don’t permit it.”

He also said that “many, many, many, many” had died. “People in the UK have died, people in the US have died, people in Canada have died, and other parts of the world,” he told The Times.

Andrews said police in Canada launched an investigation into Law in late March after learning about the death of a person who’d likely consumed a lethal substance.

The substance was thought to have been bought through an online company linked to the suspect, the deputy police chief said.

The investigation had linked Law to various entities, including Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/Academic, Escape Mode/escMode and ICemac.

Andrews urged anyone who knew of someone who’d received a package from one of the companies to contact police.

Police in Canada previously refused to say if there was a New Zealand connection to their investigation.

“We understand the high public interest in this case. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as it is very early in this investigation. We … are continuing to work with our multi-jurisdictional police partners.”

In New Zealand, the End of Life Choice Act, which came into force in 2021, enables eligible Kiwis to choose to end their lives.

To be eligible for assisted dying, a person (over 18) must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering, which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.

Those who want to end their lives must make a formal application, and undergo assessments.

More than 300 New Zealanders have been helped to die since the law came into effect.

Helping someone die by suicide outside these strict criteria is a serious offence, which carries a maximum 14-year jail sentence.

Where to get help