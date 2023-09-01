Keen gardener steals $3000 worth of grates from underground supermarket

A file photo of a New World supermarket. A Dunedin store had been targeted for its grates.

A vehicle was spotted entering the underground car park at a central Dunedin supermarket, but it was not a regular shopper.

The vehicle and the driver had previously been spotted on CCTV taking some 16 drain grates from the underground car park at Centre City New World over the last fortnight.

But this time police were called, and the man was nabbed on Thursday at 4.30pm, Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

The man admitted to officers that he had taken drain grates – valued at around $3000 – from the underground car park multiple times over the last fortnight.

Lee said the 69-year-old male driver told police that the grates were used to put around his flower garden.

The stolen grates were recovered from his house and returned to the car park, Lee said.

The man was summoned to appear in court at the end of the month, and he was also trespassed from the supermarket.