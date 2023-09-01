Former professional rugby league prospect jailed for importing $700,000 worth of meth into New Zealand

Peter Ah Tong, 35, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

A former professional rugby league prospect who imported over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand has been jailed.

Peter Ah Tong, who became a patched member of the Mongols gang last year, was caught after Customs and police tracked the packages, sent from Laos and London, to his home.

Pink ‘Playboy’ pills and 79g of MDMA was also found at Ah Tong’s home.

The 35-year-old, who as a teenager was offered a scholarship by the Brisbane Broncos rugby league team, earlier pleaded guilty to a representative charge of importing a class A controlled drug and two charges of possession of class B and C controlled drugs for supply.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Friday. The judge told Ah Tong, who is a father: “There will be other mums and dads out there who ruined their lives from smoking meth that you provided, so you could make money. They are the real victims of your offending.”

Judge Gilbert noted that Ah Tong “blew a golden opportunity” when the rugby league scholarship offer was revoked after he became involved in violent offending.

The disappointment of this, along with complex childhood trauma, had led to his own addiction to methamphetamine, the court heard.

NZ POLICE Peter Ah Tong imported over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand. (File photo)

“I accept you are sorry and what that means for your family,” the judge said.

“When you were being generous to your family, that would’ve been funded by what was ruining other families.”

The offending

On May 9, 2022, New Zealand Customs intercepted a package imported by Ah Tong destined for his partner’s flat in Bishopdale. It was declared as containing a bicycle, was shipped from Laos, and addressed to “Daniel Jeremy”. The package held 591g of methamphetamine.

The following day, Customs intercepted a second package intended for Ah Tong’s home in Waltham. It was declared as containing a “Motopas”, was also shipped from Laos, and was addressed to “Anthony James”. The package contained 481g of methamphetamine concealed in a black metal cylinder.

Photos of the tracking number were later located on Ah Tong’s phone.

On May 12, a package declared as an “AC compressor” addressed to a “Mathew Duke” was successfully delivered to Ah Tong’s partner’s house in Bishopdale. It had been shipped from the United Kingdom.

Police later found photos and videos on Ah Tong’s phone taken the following day of an AC compressor, along with a white crystalline substance in a bowl.

There was also a video of methamphetamine being weighed on scales. The weight showed 506g.

The same day, May 13, Ah Tong discussed “a kilo” arriving the following week from London and said he had a “massive amount of customers”. He claimed he’d sold everything.

He provided his address to re-direct any incoming packages.

Supplied Ah Tong was found with 15 pink pills with the Playboy logo on them – similar to the one pictured. (File photo)

On June 15, Customs intercepted another package, this time addressed to “James Lachlan” at Ah Tong’s Waltham home. The package, sent from London, was declared as a “compressor” and contained 514g of methamphetamine.

In total, Ah Tong imported 2.092kg of the class A drug into New Zealand.

Stuff understands methamphetamine is currently sold for $350 per gram on average nationally, meaning the estimated street value of all of Ah Tong’s imports was up to $700,000.

On June 14, search warrants were executed at Ah Tong and his partner’s homes. At his partner’s house, officers found just over 79g of MDMA.

A green plastic container found in the kitchen contained 15 pink pills with the “Playboy” logo embossed on them. The pills contained “dimethylpentylone” – a substituted derivative of MDMA which causes stimulant effects, and is a class C drug.

Digital scales, small plastic bags and $5410 in cash were also found in Ah Tong’s bedroom.

He declined to comment when questioned by police.

A large group of Ah Tong’s friends and family, including his mother and sister, were in court to support him. The group was so large that they could not all fit into the courtroom’s public gallery.

Ah Tong’s mother was distraught as the sentence was handed down to her son.