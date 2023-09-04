Prisoner found guilty of beating cellmate, strangling and raping him

Please note this story contains details that may upset some readers.

A former prisoner’s life inside prison was made a “living hell” as he was beaten daily and raped by his cellmate.

Rene Francis Thomas strenuously denied the charges against him when he was spoken to by police, but on Monday a jury found him guilty of all charges.

He was found guilty on a representative charge of punching his cellmate, assaulting him with a radio cord twice, kneeing him in the head and making his head split open and stabbing him under the eye with a plastic knife.

Thomas was further found guilty of strangling the prisoner and then raping him.

Over the period of 230 days the former prisoner was celled with Thomas he was treated like a slave, “his little bitch”.

Thomas and the victim were both serving sentences at Auckland South Correctional Facility – also known as Wiri Prison in 2019.

In April 2019, the victim, who was serving a sentence for sexual offending against girls, moved into Thomas’ cell and not long after, Thomas began controlling and beating him.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The pair shared a cell at Wiri prison. (File photo)

The cellmate was beaten for the slightest of reasons, from getting down off the bunk, his clicky joints or because he wasn’t listening to Thomas’ instructions, he told the jury hearing his case.

Thomas controlled what and when he could do things even down to using the toilet and showering.

Sometime in November 2019, just before he asked to be moved cells, the victim was about to get undressed to have a shower when he was strangled by Thomas from behind in a headlock.

Despite tapping Thomas’ arm to inform he couldn’t breathe, Thomas did nothing and went unconscious.

The next thing he recalled was coming to with Thomas pulling his trousers up and his backside being sore with blood and semen trickling down his leg.

“It just didn’t feel right and something had happened,” he said.

Nothing was said between the pair and Thomas instructed him to have a shower.

In those 230 days, the cellmate also lost 30kg as Thomas would eat his meals.

”I know they always sat on a table behind us. He (Thomas) used to tell [the complainant] he couldn’t eat unless he told him to eat, I think it was quite mean, but that’s just my opinion,” a fellow prisoner said.

In a phone call played to the jury, Thomas tells his partner he eats “double meals” and his cellmate is “anorexic, getting like sick”.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The two men were celled together at Wiri prison in 2019.

Other prisoners noticed the victim’s dramatic weight loss and bruises with one even going to the guards about it.

“I think most of them [the guards] turned a blind eye to it,” the cellmate said.

On October 2, 2019, the victim was interviewed by a wing supervisor after a report Thomas had been assaulting him during lock up. He denied anything was happening.

“Mr Thomas told me not to say anything otherwise I’d get another hiding when we got locked up,” he said.

It wasn’t long after the cellmate said he’d been raped he decided to ask a guard if he could be moved.

“I had enough of being treated the way I was getting treated, I was fearing for my own safety...I was scared he was going to end up taking my life,” the told the court.

He was moved into a different wing and eventually moved to another prison. It was while he was at the new prison after speaking with a mental health counsellor he decided to tell the police about Thomas.

The man now has constant headaches and is on medication, he told the court.

In closing, prosecutor Ned Fletcher told the jury the complainant’s evidence was clear and consistent and there were no inconsistencies. He didn’t waver when he was cross-examined and told he was making it all up.

“Each allegation has sort of convincing detail to it that doesn’t seem inventive,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the complainant painted a vivid, if distressing picture of what life was like in that tiny cell.

The thousands of phone calls between Thomas and his partner also corroborate the complainant’s evidence with him admitting to “hidings” and other violence.

Thomas’ lawyer, Peter Kaye, told the jury his client was a bully but should not be convicted.

“A lot of it was bullshit and nothing short of that.”

Kaye emphasised the fact the complainant could and should have raised the alarm with the prison guards or medical nurses when he was seen.

“No matter what you make of my client, you may think he’s the worst bully, by taking meals and all of it but being a bully is not a crime.”

Justice Jane Anderson thanked the jurors and remanded Thomas in custody to appear for sentencing at a later date.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.