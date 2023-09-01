Queenstown mayor calls out transphobic sign at Rainbow reading

Winter Pride celebrations are under way in Queenstown.

A spray-painted sign outside a Queenstown library rainbow reading session has been called bullying and bigotry “masquerading as concern” by the region’s mayor.

It is understood the sign reading “Child Grooming” was on display outside the library prior to a reading aimed at pre-school children and their families as part of Queenstown’s Winter Pride celebrations.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Glyn Lewers said the council had been celebrating the “wonderful diversity in our community” during the 10-day event and was saddened by the incident.

“My assumption is that one or more people took exception to the inclusivity and tolerance promoted by council in general and specific services such as those offered by our libraries,” he said.

Johanna Mckenzie-Mclean/Stuff All the fun from Winter Pride Queenstown. (video published August 2018).

In his view the sign was “bullying and bigotry masquerading as concern about the extreme sexualisation of children”.

He was initially hesitant about sharing the specific wording of the graffiti, he said.

“But I think it’s important on this occasion to be upfront in order to provide a full explanation of why I, on behalf of thousands of others, oppose it.”

He added that direct threats to staff or the people enabling events, defacing or ripping down posters, trolling on social media, hiding or stealing books, or spray-painting offensive statements on or around council facilities would not be tolerated.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes district mayor Glyn Lewers said the council had been celebrating Winter Pride alongside the community. (File photo)

Winter Pride organiser Martin King said it was the first time in 20 years of the celebrations that there had been an incident.

He was not at the library reading on Thursday but has since spoken with police about the matter.

“It’s disappointing but, equally, I don’t want to provide them any more air time. It’s a loud voice and a minority of people who feel that way,” he said.

He was blown away by the support of the Queenstown community and businesses hanging Pride flags this year.

“This is not the way the community feels. The community is embracing Pride.”

Supplied Drag King Hugo Grrrl is a regular participant in rainbow readings and an ambassador for inclusion, organisers say.

Drag King Hugo Grrrl​ was taking the rainbow readings, as he had done for four years, King said.

“He’s a regular and a real ambassador for inclusion.”

The festival brings thousands of people into Queenstown to participate in about 50 official events, bringing in an estimated economic benefit of $15 million.

Lewers said the council’s commitment to the Pride Pledge went back several years and was one aspect of how it strived to reflect diversity and promote tolerance across all members of the community.

“From a council perspective, I respect everyone’s right not to engage, but I am firmly opposed to anyone who thinks they have the right to take choice away from others,” he said.

Police said they were called about a report of graffiti outside the Queenstown Library on Thursday and were making enquiries.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident or those responsible – if you can help, please call 105 and quote file 230831/8178.”