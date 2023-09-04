Teen slashed in face after man kicked-out of party

A teen was slashed in a fight in Dunedin’s CBD.

Two men suffered injuries after an assault by a man who had earlier been kicked-out of a party.

Police were called to reports of a disorder incident on Dowling Street, in central Dunedin, about 6am on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

An unknown male, who was reportedly kicked out of a party, became angry and returned with a weapon.

That led to an altercation with two males, aged 19 and 23, on the street.

The offender used the bladed weapon to slash the right side of the face of the younger man, causing a deep laceration. He then hit the other male with the weapon on the neck/collar bone area

Both men were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police were following positive lines over those involved, but still wanted to hear from the public who were in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone who had CCTV or cell phone footage, could call 105 and quote file 230903/6468.