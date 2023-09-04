Four youths arrested after 'cowardly attack' put victim in hospital

Four young men have been arrested, and further person referred to Youth Aid, following an attack in Auckland’s CBD.

A man has been released from hospital after being knocked unconscious during a “cowardly” robbery in Auckland’s High Street.

Four men, aged 18-19, are to appear before the Auckland District Court on Monday after being arrested following the attack.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said that around 5.15am on Sunday, three people were approached by a group of young men.

“One of the offending group has allegedly punched one of the victims in the head, knocking him to the ground unconscious,” Armstrong said.

The other men then set up on the group stealing a number of their personal items before running towards Albert Park, he said.

Police found and arrested three of them nearby while the fourth was located with the help of a security guard.

Dileepa Fonseka/Stuff A group of three was attacked by a large group of men early in the morning on Sunday on Auckland’s High Street.

The victim who was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Armstrong said the behaviour of the four men was “violent and cowardly”.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of behaviour against people who are just going about their business.”

One of the youths in the group of attackers has been referred to Youth Aid Services.