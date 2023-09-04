Australian skiers admit 'dishonest' ski passes, ski area employee charged

The Australians obtained free passes to ski at Cardrona Alpine Resort, between Queenstown and Wānaka.

Four Australians on a ski holiday in Wānaka were caught using free passes they got from a staff member at Cardrona ski area.

Melinda Amy Aldons, 38, Tchad Galen Oakley, 39, Melissa Barcelona Brimelow, 33, and Simon Leigh Crisp, 38, admitted using the ski passes between August 31 and September 3.

As they stood in the dock in Queenstown District Court Judge Russell Walker told them they knew their actions were dishonest.

“You did something dishonest, so you could get a few days of free skiing in,” he said.

They had since repaid the ski area $160 per day skiing and made donations to the Salvation Army, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Judge Russell Walker discharged the four skiers without conviction after they paid for their passes and made a donation to charity.

They would have been eligible for police diversion, but there was not enough time before they were due to return to Australia.

Therefore, the judge discharged them without conviction.

“I take it that you have all learnt something from this experience,” the judge said.

A police summary of facts said the four had an associate who worked for Cardrona Ski Field who said she could get them free passes.

They were pre-paid season passes that hadn’t been collected.

They collected the passes from the Cardrona ticketing office in Wānaka.

The passes were used on four consecutive days.

Wānaka woman Michelle Nguyen, 34, was charged with using a Cardrona ski pass dishonestly and accessing the Cardrona ski field computer to provide free passes, on August 20.

Duty solicitor Jacinta Grant indicated she would also seek a discharge without conviction.

She was remanded without entering a plea and on bail to appear again on October 16.