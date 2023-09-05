Teenager jailed for drunken crash that killed 'heart of gold' passenger

While driving drunk through the streets of Ōamaru at high speed, John David Ross, 19, lost control and crashed, killing his passenger Brendan James Prince, 25. (File photo)

A teenager who drove drunk at up to 141kph through Ōamaru and caused the death of his passenger has been jailed.

John David Ross, 19, was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment by Justice Jonathan Eaton at the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday, after earlier pleading guilty to manslaughter.

The family of Brendan James Prince, 25, who was killed instantly when the heavily intoxicated Ross lost control of his car, spoke of his “heart of gold” and willingness to help others during the sentencing.

In sentencing Ross, Justice Jonathan Eaton called his actions “senseless and utterly irresponsible”.

“You no doubt ... felt bulletproof. That it wouldn’t happen to me. It wouldn’t happen to us.”

A large group of Prince’s family wore T-shirts with his face on them in court and some read their victim impact statements.

Rosemary, who described herself as Prince’s second mother, said her nephew enjoyed helping people and would lend an ear to anyone who needed to talk.

“You get a little time in jail, but it’s us who get a life sentence for what you did.

“A special person like Brendan comes along once in a blue moon. The justice you get will never be enough.”

Prince’s sister, Melissa, told Ross he had destroyed her and her family’s life by his actions.

“He was my brother, my best friend. We had plans to grow old together. Not once can I remember him being mean to anyone.”

His brother Tim spoke of his younger sibling as having a “heart of gold”.

“He would give you the shirt off his back if you were cold.

“I loved my little brother so much, and you took him away from me and my family.”

The offending

Ross, who was 18 at the time, was on a restricted licence on February 19, 2022, when he went to pick up a friend in central Ōamaru, the court heard.

His friend became so concerned about Ross’ level of intoxication that he took over driving, and eventually left him as he continued to behave so belligerently.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Justice Jonathan Eaton says Ross’ drink-driving was “senseless and utterly irresponsible”. (File photo)

Ross later met up with three associates – including Prince – at King George Park on Tyne St where he consumed more alcohol.

At 10pm the four left to visit another friend in the north of the town with Ross again behind the wheel.

Ross’ reckless driving took place over nearly 5km and involved him weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating and overtaking cars at high speed in a 50kph zone.

He narrowly avoided a collision with a vehicle at the Tyne St roundabout after he approached at speed and didn’t slow down.

The teenager’s manner of driving caused severe concern as members of the public watched on.

He failed to follow the curvature of the road and had to take evasive action to avoid hitting a tree in the central parking area of Thames St.

One of his back seat passengers filmed the speedometer, showing speeds up to 140kph, the court heard.

Moments later, as double lanes merged into the single-lane Thames Highway, Ross failed to negotiate a sweeping bend, losing control as he attempted to veer away from the gutter.

The vehicle fishtailed and skidded 91m.

After demolishing a wooden fence, the car slammed into a stone barrier, the passenger side taking the full impact of the crash. Prince was killed instantly.

Ross and another of the men were uninjured while the other passenger sustained a minor toe injury.

Analysis of the driver’s blood showed an alcohol level of 253mg – because Ross was under 20, the limit for him was zero.

A subsequent police investigation found Ross was travelling at least 123kph.

He was disqualified from driving for five years.