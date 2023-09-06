Attempted murder of radio host Harnek Singh was planned and plotted, Crown say

Four of the men are charged with attempted murder while one is chared with being an accessory after the fact. (Composite image)

A man so angered by the views of a well-known radio host and broadcaster in the Sikh community came up with a plan to kill him, but the man survived the near fatal attack in his Auckland driveway, the Crown say.

Harnek Singh​, also known as Nekki, is a well-known figure in the Sikh community and broadcaster with nearly half a million YouTube subscribers, but not everyone agreed with his views, prosecutor Luke Radich told the jury at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

One of those who didn’t agree with his views is now on trial at the High Court at Auckland charged with attempted murder.

He has name suppression, but the Crown say he was the “head and heart” of the plot to try and kill Harnek Singh in December 2020.

Radich said this man had developed an “intense dislike” of Harnek Singh.

“He was the architect and director of the plan, who got others to do the acts while he remained at a distance”

Supplied Harnek Singh survived the attack in his driveway.

The others include Gurbinder Singh​, Jagraj Singh​ and Jobanpreet Singh​ who are all jointly charged with attempted murder.

Sukhpreet Singh​ is charged with being an accessory after the fact by helping conceal evidence.

On December 23, 2020, Harnek Singh was driving from his radio studio in Papatoetoe to his home in Wattle Downs.

He didn’t realise at the time, but he was being followed by three vehicles.

As Harnek Singh got close to his driveway he was rammed on the passenger side by a white van.

Three men got out of a Ford Ranger and with Singh realising he was in trouble, he started sounding the car horn, Radich said.

“That sound certainly brought attention, but it didn't discourage his attackers. The men, whose faces were covered and whom Harnek Singh did not recognise, came at his vehicle with bats, smashing the windscreen and driver window.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Luke Radich opened the case to the jury on Wednesday. (File pic)

Once they managed to get inside Harnek Singh’s car he was stabbed dozens of times to the head, neck and arms as he tried to fend off the blows.

Radich said the injuries were “horrific”.

The prosecutor told the jury, three men have already admitted their part in the attempted murder.

Jaspal Singh will give evidence on behalf of the Crown and Radich expected him to say he’s since distanced himself from the man with name suppression but agreed to take part in the plan out of loyal devotion.

Hardeep Singh Sandhu​ and Sarvjeet Sidhu​ have also admitted their parts in the attack, but aren’t expected to give evidence.

Radich said Jobanpreet Singh is one of the three men who attack Harnek Singh.

Jagraj Singh and Gurbinder Singh did not take part in any physical violence, but the Crown say legally they don’t have to be guilty as a party to the charge.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jaspal Singh will give evidence at the trial after admitting his part in the attempted murder.

The fifth and final defendant is Sukhpreet Singh, who the Crown say was also a senior member of a temple. He wasn’t at the attack, but instead helped two of the men who had attacked Harnek Singh afterwards.

“Sukhpreet Singh ushered them into his home, asked them how it had gone, and helped them try to hide the Ford Ranger in his garage. He let them shower and provided them with fresh clothes.”

Radich told the jury they would hear from one man who was approached to be part of the plan to kill Harnek Singh.

“This man had refused to get involved, but [the defendant’s] intentions were clear. He wanted Harnek Singh dead.”

Radich detailed some of the horrific injuries to Harnek Singh. His skull was fractured, and his ear had nearly been cut off.

Both his arms were badly injured with the right one was particularly badly cut that both his radial and ulnar arteries were completely severed, leaving his arm with no blood supply whatsoever.

“His attackers quite literally left him for dead...but he wasn’t dead.”

Stuff The Crown alleges Jobanpreet Singh is one of the men who inflicted the wounds on Harnek Singh.

Radich said despite this, Harnek Singh had some remarkable good fortune with none of the stab wounds to the head and neck being fatal.

“You could say that he was stabbed within an inch of his life but, in a very real sense, it was probably even less than that,” Radich said.

Less than an hour later at Middlemore Hospital, doctors would initiate the “Massive Transfusion Protocol”.

Dale Dufty on behalf of the man with name suppression said Harnek Singh was a “professional provocateur” who had been ex-communicated by the Sikh’s at the Golden Temple in India for his negative comments about the religion.

In 2020, there was a major uproar as a number of Sikh in Punjab who protested the Indian government’s decision regarding the farmers in the area.

Harnek Singh condemned those who were protesting.

Dufty told the jury it is accepted men went and attacked Harnek Singh as they were angered by what he was saying, but his client did not tell them to kill Harnek Singh or even ask them.

Sukhpreet Singh’s lawyer Katie Hogan told the jury her client wasn’t investigated or arrested until March 2020 after Jaspal Singh had pleaded guilty.

“He denies what Jaspal told police, and you will see Jaspal is not a reliable or credible witness.”

Peter Kaye, acting on behalf of Jobanpreet Singh, told the jury their defence was simple, he was not there.

Lawyers for Gurbinder Singh and Jagraj Singh did not make opening statements for their clients.

The trial before Justice Mark Woolford and a jury continues.