Two young people arrested after early-morning Christchurch crash

Police tried to pull over the vehicle but had to abandon a chase due to the manner of driving. (File photo)

An early morning pursuit in the Christchurch suburb of Burwood on Wednesday resulted in a crash leaving two people hospitalised and two others taken into custody.

The incident started at about 2.40am, when police attempted to pull over a vehicle of interest near Linwood Ave in Bromley, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, and police pursued.

However, the pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

The vehicle was located a short time later, after crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Anzac Dr and New Brighton Rd in Burwood.

Two young people were taken into custody and will be referred to Youth Services, the police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John was called to the accident at 3.20am, responding with two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager, a spokesperson said.

The ambulance officers treated and transported two patients, in a moderate condition, to Christchurch Hospital.

The road was closed for a short time.