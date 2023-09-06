Trial set for man charged in relation to death of 70-year-old Botany woman

The man appeared at the High Court on Wednesday.

A man charged with manslaughter after a crash in Botany in late 2022 resulting in the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian will go to trial in 2024.

The 45-year-old was charged in August after an investigation into the incident.

“Miaoyuan Liang, 70, was taken to Auckland City Hospital but on September 15, 2022 and died as a result of her injuries,” police previously said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cascades and Botany roads around 12.25pm on September 10 and involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.

At the time, police were asking anyone who saw a car crash into a pedestrian in east Auckland over the weekend.

The 45-year-old man appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where a not guilty plea was entered through his lawyer. Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date for August 2024.

His lawyer Panama Le’au’anae also sought continued interim name suppression, which would be decided at a later hearing.