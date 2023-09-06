Auckland ramraid leaves Ōrākei shop owners scared: 'We fear for our lives'

Pinchos Bar was badly damaged in the ramraid early on Wednesday morning but police are unclear if anything was taken.

A ramraid in the early hours of Wednesday morning has caused extensive damage to a bar and café in Auckland’s Ōrākei and left neighbouring shop owners fearful.

An investigation into the incident is in the early stages, but police are unsure if anything was actually taken, said Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong.

Police were called around 4.40am about a vehicle being used to gain entry into a store on Coates Ave. They arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but the vehicle had fled.

Pinchos Bar was extensively damaged in the incident, with its glass doors smashed and pulled down.

Neighbouring Sebastian’s Boutique Cafe had its front door damaged in the ramraid, but was able to open on Wednesday morning.

Armstrong said police will do a further scene examination, but are still working out if anything was taken.

The ramraid on Pinchos Bar has shattered the Ōrākei community, with shopowners fearful of what might happen next.

The incident has left the owner of nearby Ōrākei Superette shaken and fearful.

The store was ramraided four times before current owner Samit Mehta​ took over about a year ago, he explained to Stuff.

With bollards outside its main entrance, a fog cannon inside and newly upgraded security cameras, Ōrākei Superette has not been targeted in the last 12 months. But Wednesday morning’s incident left Mehta fearful a dangerous ramraid could occur.

“Everyone now has the fear. The ramraids [have left shop owners] fearing for their life; we don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

$6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids.

Mehta said he had offered sympathy and support to Pinchos Bar and Sebastian’s cafe, with the close-knit community all looking out for each other.

Auckland deputy mayor and Ōrākei resident, Desley Simpson, agreed the community is looking out for the shop owners, with Pinchos Bar being a popular community gathering spot on Thursday and Friday nights.

The bar’s owner is currently in India looking after elderly parents and the ramraid has added to his stress, she said.

“If nothing of significance is taken, we’ve got to wonder what is the driving factor for this mindless destruction of property,” Simpson said.

Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson says the ramraid is a mindless act of violence on shopkeepers just trying to make a living and provide a service.

More bollards in front of the bar and cafe could be a possibility, Simpson said, but she also wanted a stronger response from central government.

“It’s tragic that mindless acts of violence like this are allowed to continue because there aren’t the tools, for the courts or police, to act as a deterrent.”

The increase in ramraids across the country has become a hot political topic, as politicians debate how the problem can be prevented.

In November 2022, National’s Christopher Luxon announced military-style boot camps for young offenders, to help repeat ramraiders turn their life around.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced $11 million for fog cannons in May and a new law for ramraids in July, with children as young as 12 able to be charged and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, police are keeping an open mind whether a second burglary, at an Ellerslie cafe on Main Highway in Auckland, was linked to the Ōrākei ramraid.

Offenders smashed a window to enter the cafe just before 5am and took a cash register. Police are making further enquiries, including conducting a forensic examination at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting the file number 230906/7273 for the Ōrākei ramraid or reference number P055928736 for the Ellerslie burglary.