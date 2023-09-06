Savannah Jackson has been caught out in a text scam, losing $42,000 within minutes. (First published 04/07/23)

A scam threatening imminent arrest due to explicit material being found on the recipient's computer has re-emerged, prompting fresh warnings from police.

The email claims authorities have searched your computer and located explicit illegal material and says a warrant will be issued for your arrest if you do not reply within 48 hours.

“This email is a scam and anyone who receives it should not reply under any circumstances,” a police spokesperson said.

Police have received several reports of this scam and enquiries are underway. It follows reports of a similar scam in November 2022.

Other scams have involved the recipient being issued a “fine” when they respond.

No, police will not arrest you if you do not reply to this email – it's a scam, they say. (File photo)

While the nature and specific details of scams often varies, police and other government agencies will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your password, credit card or bank details, the police spokesperson said.

Anyone who received this email is asked to send it as an attachment in an email to the Police Cybercrime Team: cybercrime@police.govt.nz.

In general, police recommend taking a cautious approach to unsolicited emails: “Trust your gut instinct - if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t”.

Scams have led to people losing tens of thousands of dollars within minutes.