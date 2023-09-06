Albany axe attack: Accused pleads not guilty by way of insanity

A man who allegedly attacked diners at an Auckland restaurant complex with an axe has entered a not guilty by way of insanity plea.

Three people were hospitalised after the man allegedly attacked them with an axe at a popular dining spot in Albany on June 19.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before Judge Kathryn Maxwell at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

The man’s lawyer Skye Lan, noted his mental health was improving now he had access to anti-psychotic medication.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Three people were injured after allegedly being attacked with an axe in June.

At the man’s previous court appearance, a court forensics team member said that the man was in a “acutely psychotic” state.

He was being treated by the prison forensic team until a bed became available at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric facility.

A court forensics team member said the man had been taken off the Mason Clinic waiting list in August as he “appeared to have stabilised” with medication.

He noted the man had been diagnosed with schizophrenia while living in China.

Lan entered a not guilty plea by way of insanity on behalf of the man.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Food was scattered within a restaurant at the scene of the incident.

Judge Maxwell called for an assessment report to be undertaken on the man due to his plea and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance in November.

Owner of 2AM restaurant Guangqing Yin told Stuff he watched a man run between Maya Hotpot, Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen and Zhang Liang Malatang, attacking people at each.

“He only got close to the entrance and attacked the people sitting on tables close to the door.”

Zhang Liang Malatang owner Steven Jin was not at the restaurant when a staff member called him to say a customer had been hurt.

When he arrived, his customer was being treated in an ambulance.

His staff members were shaken by the incident.

“They’re shaking, they cried.”