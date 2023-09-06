Marlborough sports club coach charged with sexual violation

The man did not enter a plea to a charge of sexual violation at Blenheim District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A coach at a Marlborough sports club has been ordered not to contact its members after being charged with sexual violation.

The man, who cannot be named, appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday by audiovisual link while in custody, sitting in a room at the Blenheim Police Station with his lawyer Marcus Zintl.

The charge related to alleged events between September 2 and 3.

No plea was entered to the charge, as Zintl requested the man be remanded on bail without plea through to the next available date.

Zintl also asked for interim name suppression, saying publication of his client’s name at this stage would cause “extreme hardship” to the man, with a “risk he could lose his job”.

Judge Tony Zohrab granted the man bail, with conditions to not be in contact with any member of the sports club, to not attend any of the club’s events, to not contact the alleged victim, and to not be in the presence of a child without the consent of an adult.

The man was also ordered to possess only one cellphone, to provide police with an access code to the cellphone, and to provide police with his IP address.

He was granted interim name suppression and would next appear in court on October 9.