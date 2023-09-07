Police seize $2.1m worth of assets and cash from senior gang member

Police have seized $2.1m worth of assets and cash from a senior Mongrel Mob member in the Hawke's Bay.

A court has ordered the forfeiture of more than $2.1 million assets and cash of a senior Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob Notorious gang member, police say.

The assets ordered to be forfeited included five residential properties, cash and bank accounts totalling a little more than $74,000, six vehicles including two trucks, as well as three motorbikes and one dirt bike, a boat, trailers and a digger.

The order issued by the High Court in Napier on August 25, followed a long-running investigation – called operation dusk – by the Police Asset Recovery Unit into the activities of the Mongrel Mob Notorious chapter, Detective Sam Buckley, from the Police Central Asset Recovery Unit Wellington, said.

An investigation between 2019 and 2021 of the gang member involved in the forfeiture was led by the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) based in Wellington, with support from the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit.

Six other people were also arrested after a series of search warrants across Hawke’s Bay in May 2021.

Other organised crime groups targeted as part of the wider Operation Dusk included Black Power and Outlaw MC gangs.

Members took steps to distance themselves from assets, including registering them in the names of family members, friends, and other gang members, Buckley said.

“The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act investigation established the assets were derived through illicit means, allowing them to live a lifestyle beyond legitimate means that was openly displayed to the Hawke’s Bay public.”

Two vehicle dealers were also warned for their interactions with the Mongrel Mob organised criminal group.

“This is an example of Police successfully targeting organised crime through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,” Buckley said.

“One of the primary reasons that organised crime exists is to make money and this result should show people participating in this activity, that they will be held accountable.”

The Asset Recovery Unit had restrained more than $8.7 million worth of property and cash from Mongrel Mob members in Hawke’s Bay during the past three years.

That included assets restrained from senior members of various chapters.

“Organised crime and gangs in the Hawke’s Bay cause serious harm to our communities and police are committed to dismantling and disrupting their ability to do so,” Buckley said.