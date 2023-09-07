One person injured in suspected arson at Christchurch motel

Three fire trucks were needed to control the blaze in two motel units at Ferry Motel in Christchurch. (File photo)

One person suffered smoke inhalation in a suspected arson at a Christchurch motel on Wednesday evening.

A man was charged with arson after the fire at Ferry Motel, in central Christchurch, which started at about 5.10pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency received several 111 calls about the blaze, said shift manager Ryan Dawson.

Two motel units, each about 20m by 20m, were ablaze and three fire trucks were required to contain the fire, he said.

An ambulance was required to treat one person for moderate injuries from smoke inhalation, although Hato Hone St John said the person did not require hospital care.

It took two hours for firefighters to contain the blaze. A fire investigator was at the scene on Wednesday night, Dawson said.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man at the scene and charged him with arson and possession of methamphetamine utensils, a police spokesperson said.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, firefighters have contained a vegetation fire which got out of control near the Canterbury town of Fairlie on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency received a 111 call at about 5am, after a controlled burn on School Rd got out of control, said Dawson.

The fire, just west of Fairlie at Coal Stream, covered an area about 100m by 30m and growing.

With the wind about to pick up, five fire tankers, two fire trucks and two senior officers went sent to help fight the blaze.

However, the fire was largely contained by 7.30am.