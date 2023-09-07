Shocking footage shows campervan driving on the wrong side of a narrow road outside of Dunedin

A video posted anonymously online shows a campervan driving on the wrong side of a narrow and winding road outside of Dunedin.

The video was taken on the road between Aramoana and Port Chalmers on Wednesday, prompting warnings to those who lived locally about the driving behaviour.

The video shows the campervan repeatedly cross – and then stay – on the right-hand of the road, including when going around blind corners.

The footage was uploaded to a local Port Chalmers’ Facebook page, with the anonymous user adding: ‘’If you are travelling between Port and Aramoana any time soon . . . take care please’’.

Many comments urged the driver who made the video to urgently report the matter to police, others chastised them for filming the vehicle while driving.

Supplied Police want to talk to the driver who captured the video.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were yet to receive an official complaint about the driving.

‘’I would ask the person who took the video to make contact with police, so the matter can be followed up with the driver and possibly the rental agency.’’

Those campervan rental agencies had been known to terminate contracts with customers, if bad driving was reported, he said.

Police had watched the video, and were concerned the driver was repeatedly ‘’on the wrong side of the road, and being on the wrong side of the road when going around blind corners as well’’.

Supplied A campervan repeatedly crosses the centreline between Aramoana and Port Chalmers:

‘’I would describe that as dangerous, particularly with going around blind corners on the wrong side of the road in a large motor vehicle.’’

The footage had shocked Jarrod Hodson of the West Harbour community board who said the road to and from Aramoana to Port Chalmers ‘’can be dangerous if not driven on safety, which could lead to a tragedy on the road or into the Otago Harbour’’.

Anyone who witnessed similar type behaviour should call 111 if it presented immediate danger to the public.